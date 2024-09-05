The Creator

Collected all trophies. پلتینیوم

Savior

Sam stopped Frank Stone. نقره‌ای

Easy Money

Jaime accepted the bribe from Sam. برنز

Fellow Traveller

Madi picked up the hitchhiker. برنز

Motif

Played a familiar theme on the piano. برنز

۸ Bit Hero

Got the high score on the arcade machine. نقره‌ای

Five Finger Discount

Jaime stole money from Bonnie. برنز

Lumpkin and Livin’

Learned that Tom stopped drinking due to Sam’s kindness. نقره‌ای

Power of Two

Maximised Jaime and Chris’ relationship. برنز

Open Sesame

Solved the gate puzzle. نقره‌ای

Stan of Cleaves

Stan was cut into pieces in the horologium. نقره‌ای

Back to the… Past

Chris was successfully sent back to 1980. نقره‌ای

Tsap …eht ot Kcab

Chris was sent to 1980, though something went wrong. برنز

Escape Artist

Freed Jaime from the hook. برنز

Memento Mori

Jaime’s jaw was removed by Frank Stone. برنز

Tinkerer

Repaired all generators. نقره‌ای

Friendly Fire

Sam shot Madi. برنز

Phagocytosis

Madi was hypnotised and absorbed by Frank Stone. برنز

Merciless Killer

Madison, Jaime, Chris, Sam and Linda were killed. نقره‌ای

The Campfire

Completed the story. طلایی

Plangonologist

Collected all Relliks. نقره‌ای

The Champion

Collected all The Champion artifacts. نقره‌ای

The Storyteller

Collected all The Storyteller artifacts. نقره‌ای

Murder Mill

Collected all Murder Mill artifacts. نقره‌ای

Skills? Check!

Succeeded 5 Skill Checks in a row. نقره‌ای

Camera Shy

Warded off the Killer with the 8mm camera. برنز