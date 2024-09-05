فهرست تروفیهای بازی The Casting of Frank Stone منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۱۳ تروفی برونز، ۱۵ تروفی نقرهای و ۴ تروفی طلایی میشود. در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید: The CreatorCollected all trophies. پلتینیوم SaviorSam stopped Frank Stone. نقرهای Easy MoneyJaime accepted the bribe from Sam. برنز Fellow TravellerMadi picked up the hitchhiker. […]
فهرست تروفیهای بازی The Casting of Frank Stone
فهرست تروفیهای بازی The Casting of Frank Stone منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۱۳ تروفی برونز، ۱۵ تروفی نقرهای و ۴ تروفی طلایی میشود.
در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید:
|The Creator
Collected all trophies.
|پلتینیوم
|Savior
Sam stopped Frank Stone.
|نقرهای
|Easy Money
Jaime accepted the bribe from Sam.
|برنز
|Fellow Traveller
Madi picked up the hitchhiker.
|برنز
|Motif
Played a familiar theme on the piano.
|برنز
|۸ Bit Hero
Got the high score on the arcade machine.
|نقرهای
|Five Finger Discount
Jaime stole money from Bonnie.
|برنز
|Lumpkin and Livin’
Learned that Tom stopped drinking due to Sam’s kindness.
|نقرهای
|Power of Two
Maximised Jaime and Chris’ relationship.
|برنز
|Open Sesame
Solved the gate puzzle.
|نقرهای
|Stan of Cleaves
Stan was cut into pieces in the horologium.
|نقرهای
|Back to the… Past
Chris was successfully sent back to 1980.
|نقرهای
|Tsap …eht ot Kcab
Chris was sent to 1980, though something went wrong.
|برنز
|Bad Dog
Found Merlin’s collar.
|برنز
|Escape Artist
Freed Jaime from the hook.
|برنز
|Memento Mori
Jaime’s jaw was removed by Frank Stone.
|برنز
|Tinkerer
Repaired all generators.
|نقرهای
|Nothing Personal
Shot Augustine.
|برنز
|Friendly Fire
Sam shot Madi.
|برنز
|Phagocytosis
Madi was hypnotised and absorbed by Frank Stone.
|برنز
|Plunderer’s Instinct
Collected all Trinkets.
|نقرهای
|That Belongs in a Museum
Collected all Artifacts.
|طلایی
|Entity Displeased
Everyone survived.
|طلایی
|Merciless Killer
Madison, Jaime, Chris, Sam and Linda were killed.
|نقرهای
|The Campfire
Completed the story.
|طلایی
|Plangonologist
Collected all Relliks.
|نقرهای
|The Champion
Collected all The Champion artifacts.
|نقرهای
|The Storyteller
Collected all The Storyteller artifacts.
|نقرهای
|Murder Mill
Collected all Murder Mill artifacts.
|نقرهای
|Skills? Check!
Succeeded 5 Skill Checks in a row.
|نقرهای
|It’s All in the Reflexes
Succeeded 10 Great Skill Checks.
|نقرهای
|Camera Shy
Warded off the Killer with the 8mm camera.
|برنز
|All Seeing
Unlocked every branch in the Cutting Room Floor.
|طلایی
بازی The Casting of Frank Stone هماکنون برای PS5 ،Xbox Series X/S و PC در دسترس قرار دارد.
منبع متن: gamefa