فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی The Casting of Frank Stone

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۹:۰۰ ۱۴۰۳/۰۶/۱۴
فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی The Casting of Frank Stone منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۱۳ تروفی برونز، ۱۵ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۴ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

The Creator
Collected all trophies.		پلتینیوم
Savior
Sam stopped Frank Stone.		نقره‌ای
Easy Money
Jaime accepted the bribe from Sam.		برنز
Fellow Traveller
Madi picked up the hitchhiker.		برنز
Motif
Played a familiar theme on the piano.		برنز
۸ Bit Hero
Got the high score on the arcade machine.		نقره‌ای
Five Finger Discount
Jaime stole money from Bonnie.		برنز
Lumpkin and Livin’
Learned that Tom stopped drinking due to Sam’s kindness.		نقره‌ای
Power of Two
Maximised Jaime and Chris’ relationship.		برنز
Open Sesame
Solved the gate puzzle.		نقره‌ای
Stan of Cleaves
Stan was cut into pieces in the horologium.		نقره‌ای
Back to the… Past
Chris was successfully sent back to 1980.		نقره‌ای
Tsap …eht ot Kcab
Chris was sent to 1980, though something went wrong.		برنز
Bad Dog
Found Merlin’s collar.		برنز
Escape Artist
Freed Jaime from the hook.		برنز
Memento Mori
Jaime’s jaw was removed by Frank Stone.		برنز
Tinkerer
Repaired all generators.		نقره‌ای
Nothing Personal
Shot Augustine.		برنز
Friendly Fire
Sam shot Madi.		برنز
Phagocytosis
Madi was hypnotised and absorbed by Frank Stone.		برنز
Plunderer’s Instinct
Collected all Trinkets.		نقره‌ای
That Belongs in a Museum
Collected all Artifacts.		طلایی
Entity Displeased
Everyone survived.		طلایی
Merciless Killer
Madison, Jaime, Chris, Sam and Linda were killed.		نقره‌ای
The Campfire
Completed the story.		طلایی
Plangonologist
Collected all Relliks.		نقره‌ای
The Champion
Collected all The Champion artifacts.		نقره‌ای
The Storyteller
Collected all The Storyteller artifacts.		نقره‌ای
Murder Mill
Collected all Murder Mill artifacts.		نقره‌ای
Skills? Check!
Succeeded 5 Skill Checks in a row.		نقره‌ای
It’s All in the Reflexes
Succeeded 10 Great Skill Checks.		نقره‌ای
Camera Shy
Warded off the Killer with the 8mm camera.		برنز
All Seeing
Unlocked every branch in the Cutting Room Floor.		طلایی

بازی The Casting of Frank Stone هم‌اکنون برای PS5 ،Xbox Series X/S و PC در دسترس قرار دارد.

