محمد حسین کریمی
۱۱:۲۳ ۱۴۰۳/۰۶/۱۵
فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۶۲ تروفی برونز، ۱ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۱ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

Unlimited
Earn every trophy		پلتینیوم
Not just a pretty face
Finish creating your avatar		برنز
No longer a nobody
Level up Reputation for the first time		برنز
Quick learner
Reach Reputation level 20		برنز
High society
Reach Reputation level 50		برنز
Turning tricks
Reach FRIM level 5		برنز
Living dangerously
Reach FRIM level 10		برنز
Every trick in the book
Pull off all FRIM actions once		برنز
Tried and tested
Take a test drive		برنز
Start racing
Complete the race against Vivian		برنز
I could do this all day
Complete 100 races		برنز
Look, no hands!
Win a race with Expert-level driving assists		برنز
Treasure hunter
Collect 100 Radiant Prizes		برنز
Join the club!
Join a clan		برنز
Deep impact
Reach Influence level 10		برنز
Flag bearer
Reach Influence level 30		برنز
Your clan can eat my dust
Defeat 10 players from the rival clan in Instant Challenge		برنز
French horsepower
Drive 50 km (31 miles) in a 2CV		برنز
Big air
Pull off a jump of over 100 m (109 yd) long		برنز
Driftin’ H.K.I
Pull off a drift of over 100 m (109 yd)		برنز
Stay above 248 mph!
Reach 400 km/h (248 mph) for the first time		برنز
Mapmaker
Discover 50% of all the roads		برنز
Rising star
Achieve a rank in the Solar Crown		برنز
Unstoppable
Rack up 50 speed trap stars		برنز
I came, I was spotted, I conquered
Rack up 200 speed trap stars		برنز
Quick start
Reach 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.5s		نقره‌ای
Once a mechanic, always a mechanic!
Install a Legendary part for the first time		برنز
Workshopaholic
Install all Legendary parts in a car		برنز
The body beautiful
Create a custom livery		برنز
Hammer time!
Repair a car at a Gas Station		برنز
New look new you
Change outfit for the first time		برنز
Face off
Change your appearance at the Beauty Salon		برنز
Dress to impress
Wear an outfit made up entirely of Epic or Legendary clothes		برنز
Circuit slugger
Complete 10 Circuit races		برنز
GPS coordinator
Find all Dealerships, Gas Stations, Workshops, clan HQs and Meeting Points		برنز
Keeping up with the car dashy one
Complete 10 Sprint races		برنز
It’s over, I have the High Ground!
Complete 10 Domination races		برنز
Time to kill
Complete 10 Time Attack races		برنز
Lurker
Complete 10 Hot-Heads or High Stakes races		برنز
Easy as 1-2-3
Finish in 1st place three times in a row in a Circuit race		برنز
What brakes?
Finish in 1st place three times in a row in a Sprint race		برنز
World domination
Earn the maximum points possible in a Domination race		برنز
Blood is thicker than water
Complete 10 clan races		برنز
The fast and the furious
Complete a Hot-Heads and a High Stakes in the same season		برنز
Nomad
Complete 40 different races		برنز
Phileas Fogg
Complete 80 different races		برنز
Strength in numbers
Join a group for the first time		برنز
The Crown Jewels
Complete all Crown Jewel races		برنز
Calling all cars
Acquire a car of each category		برنز
Emotional
Use 50 emotes		برنز
Oops, nice photo of my thumb
Take a photo for the first time		برنز
At the wheel
Take a photo at the bottom of the Hong Kong Observation Wheel		برنز
Peakaboo!
Take a photo at the top of Victoria’s Peak		برنز
Everything the light touches
Visit all districts of Hong Kong Island		برنز
Fashion victim
Acquire 150 clothing items		برنز
Gone in Sixty Seconds
Acquire 50 cars		طلایی
Metal detector
Find a wreck for the first time		برنز
Like a phoenix from… scrap metal?
Repair a car from wrecks		برنز
Team Work
Help take your clan to victory in 5 clan races		برنز
From hero to zeroes
Make a total of 1,000,000 SC		برنز
First rung
Beat the first Challenger of a clan		برنز
Adopting the lifestyle
Beat the second Challenger of a clan		برنز
Something to prove
Beat the third Challenger of a clan		برنز
Honor roll
Beat the fourth Challenger of a clan		برنز
I am legend!
Beat the last Challenger of a clan		برنز
Nintendo Switch ، PC ، PlayStation 5 ، Xbox Series X/S ، اخبار بازی ، بازی ویدیویی ، فهرست تروفی و اچیومنت
Kylotonn, Nacon, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

