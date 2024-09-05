Unlimited

Earn every trophy پلتینیوم

No longer a nobody

Level up Reputation for the first time برنز

Quick learner

Reach Reputation level 20 برنز

High society

Reach Reputation level 50 برنز

Turning tricks

Reach FRIM level 5 برنز

Living dangerously

Reach FRIM level 10 برنز

Every trick in the book

Pull off all FRIM actions once برنز

Tried and tested

Take a test drive برنز

Start racing

Complete the race against Vivian برنز

Look, no hands!

Win a race with Expert-level driving assists برنز

Treasure hunter

Collect 100 Radiant Prizes برنز

Deep impact

Reach Influence level 10 برنز

Flag bearer

Reach Influence level 30 برنز

Your clan can eat my dust

Defeat 10 players from the rival clan in Instant Challenge برنز

French horsepower

Drive 50 km (31 miles) in a 2CV برنز

Big air

Pull off a jump of over 100 m (109 yd) long برنز

Driftin’ H.K.I

Pull off a drift of over 100 m (109 yd) برنز

Stay above 248 mph!

Reach 400 km/h (248 mph) for the first time برنز

Mapmaker

Discover 50% of all the roads برنز

Rising star

Achieve a rank in the Solar Crown برنز

Unstoppable

Rack up 50 speed trap stars برنز

Quick start

Reach 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.5s نقره‌ای

Once a mechanic, always a mechanic!

Install a Legendary part for the first time برنز

Workshopaholic

Install all Legendary parts in a car برنز

The body beautiful

Create a custom livery برنز

Hammer time!

Repair a car at a Gas Station برنز

New look new you

Change outfit for the first time برنز

Face off

Change your appearance at the Beauty Salon برنز

Dress to impress

Wear an outfit made up entirely of Epic or Legendary clothes برنز

Circuit slugger

Complete 10 Circuit races برنز

GPS coordinator

Find all Dealerships, Gas Stations, Workshops, clan HQs and Meeting Points برنز

Time to kill

Complete 10 Time Attack races برنز

Lurker

Complete 10 Hot-Heads or High Stakes races برنز

Easy as 1-2-3

Finish in 1st place three times in a row in a Circuit race برنز

What brakes?

Finish in 1st place three times in a row in a Sprint race برنز

World domination

Earn the maximum points possible in a Domination race برنز

The fast and the furious

Complete a Hot-Heads and a High Stakes in the same season برنز

Nomad

Complete 40 different races برنز

Phileas Fogg

Complete 80 different races برنز

Strength in numbers

Join a group for the first time برنز

The Crown Jewels

Complete all Crown Jewel races برنز

Calling all cars

Acquire a car of each category برنز

Emotional

Use 50 emotes برنز

Oops, nice photo of my thumb

Take a photo for the first time برنز

At the wheel

Take a photo at the bottom of the Hong Kong Observation Wheel برنز

Peakaboo!

Take a photo at the top of Victoria’s Peak برنز

Everything the light touches

Visit all districts of Hong Kong Island برنز

Fashion victim

Acquire 150 clothing items برنز

Metal detector

Find a wreck for the first time برنز

Team Work

Help take your clan to victory in 5 clan races برنز

From hero to zeroes

Make a total of 1,000,000 SC برنز

First rung

Beat the first Challenger of a clan برنز

Adopting the lifestyle

Beat the second Challenger of a clan برنز

Something to prove

Beat the third Challenger of a clan برنز

Honor roll

Beat the fourth Challenger of a clan برنز