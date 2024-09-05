فهرست تروفیهای بازی Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۶۲ تروفی برونز، ۱ تروفی نقرهای و ۱ تروفی طلایی میشود. در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید: UnlimitedEarn every trophy پلتینیوم Not just a pretty faceFinish creating your avatar برنز No longer a nobodyLevel up Reputation for the first time برنز […]
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۶۲ تروفی برونز، ۱ تروفی نقرهای و ۱ تروفی طلایی میشود.
در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید:
|Unlimited
Earn every trophy
|پلتینیوم
|Not just a pretty face
Finish creating your avatar
|برنز
|No longer a nobody
Level up Reputation for the first time
|برنز
|Quick learner
Reach Reputation level 20
|برنز
|High society
Reach Reputation level 50
|برنز
|Turning tricks
Reach FRIM level 5
|برنز
|Living dangerously
Reach FRIM level 10
|برنز
|Every trick in the book
Pull off all FRIM actions once
|برنز
|Tried and tested
Take a test drive
|برنز
|Start racing
Complete the race against Vivian
|برنز
|I could do this all day
Complete 100 races
|برنز
|Look, no hands!
Win a race with Expert-level driving assists
|برنز
|Treasure hunter
Collect 100 Radiant Prizes
|برنز
|Join the club!
Join a clan
|برنز
|Deep impact
Reach Influence level 10
|برنز
|Flag bearer
Reach Influence level 30
|برنز
|Your clan can eat my dust
Defeat 10 players from the rival clan in Instant Challenge
|برنز
|French horsepower
Drive 50 km (31 miles) in a 2CV
|برنز
|Big air
Pull off a jump of over 100 m (109 yd) long
|برنز
|Driftin’ H.K.I
Pull off a drift of over 100 m (109 yd)
|برنز
|Stay above 248 mph!
Reach 400 km/h (248 mph) for the first time
|برنز
|Mapmaker
Discover 50% of all the roads
|برنز
|Rising star
Achieve a rank in the Solar Crown
|برنز
|Unstoppable
Rack up 50 speed trap stars
|برنز
|I came, I was spotted, I conquered
Rack up 200 speed trap stars
|برنز
|Quick start
Reach 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.5s
|نقرهای
|Once a mechanic, always a mechanic!
Install a Legendary part for the first time
|برنز
|Workshopaholic
Install all Legendary parts in a car
|برنز
|The body beautiful
Create a custom livery
|برنز
|Hammer time!
Repair a car at a Gas Station
|برنز
|New look new you
Change outfit for the first time
|برنز
|Face off
Change your appearance at the Beauty Salon
|برنز
|Dress to impress
Wear an outfit made up entirely of Epic or Legendary clothes
|برنز
|Circuit slugger
Complete 10 Circuit races
|برنز
|GPS coordinator
Find all Dealerships, Gas Stations, Workshops, clan HQs and Meeting Points
|برنز
|Keeping up with the car dashy one
Complete 10 Sprint races
|برنز
|It’s over, I have the High Ground!
Complete 10 Domination races
|برنز
|Time to kill
Complete 10 Time Attack races
|برنز
|Lurker
Complete 10 Hot-Heads or High Stakes races
|برنز
|Easy as 1-2-3
Finish in 1st place three times in a row in a Circuit race
|برنز
|What brakes?
Finish in 1st place three times in a row in a Sprint race
|برنز
|World domination
Earn the maximum points possible in a Domination race
|برنز
|Blood is thicker than water
Complete 10 clan races
|برنز
|The fast and the furious
Complete a Hot-Heads and a High Stakes in the same season
|برنز
|Nomad
Complete 40 different races
|برنز
|Phileas Fogg
Complete 80 different races
|برنز
|Strength in numbers
Join a group for the first time
|برنز
|The Crown Jewels
Complete all Crown Jewel races
|برنز
|Calling all cars
Acquire a car of each category
|برنز
|Emotional
Use 50 emotes
|برنز
|Oops, nice photo of my thumb
Take a photo for the first time
|برنز
|At the wheel
Take a photo at the bottom of the Hong Kong Observation Wheel
|برنز
|Peakaboo!
Take a photo at the top of Victoria’s Peak
|برنز
|Everything the light touches
Visit all districts of Hong Kong Island
|برنز
|Fashion victim
Acquire 150 clothing items
|برنز
|Gone in Sixty Seconds
Acquire 50 cars
|طلایی
|Metal detector
Find a wreck for the first time
|برنز
|Like a phoenix from… scrap metal?
Repair a car from wrecks
|برنز
|Team Work
Help take your clan to victory in 5 clan races
|برنز
|From hero to zeroes
Make a total of 1,000,000 SC
|برنز
|First rung
Beat the first Challenger of a clan
|برنز
|Adopting the lifestyle
Beat the second Challenger of a clan
|برنز
|Something to prove
Beat the third Challenger of a clan
|برنز
|Honor roll
Beat the fourth Challenger of a clan
|برنز
|I am legend!
Beat the last Challenger of a clan
|برنز
