فهرست تروفیهای بازی Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۴۵ تروفی برونز، ۲ تروفی نقرهای و ۳ تروفی طلایی میشود. در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید: Goodbye, Willamette!Obtain all Trophies. Welcome to HellVisit the Willamette Parkview Mall. Zombie HunterDefeat at least 1,000 zombies. Zombie KillerDefeat at least 10,000 zombies. Zombie AnnihilatorDefeat […]
فهرست تروفیهای Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۴۵ تروفی برونز، ۲ تروفی نقرهای و ۳ تروفی طلایی میشود.
در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید:
|Goodbye, Willamette!
Obtain all Trophies.
|Welcome to Hell
Visit the Willamette Parkview Mall.
|Zombie Hunter
Defeat at least 1,000 zombies.
|Zombie Killer
Defeat at least 10,000 zombies.
|Zombie Annihilator
Defeat at least 53,594 zombies.
|Self Defense
Defeat at least 1 psychopath.
|Punisher
Defeat at least 10 psychopaths.
|No, Thank You
Defeat at least 100 cultists.
|Legendary Soldier
Defeat at least 10 special forces soldiers.
|Hella Copter
Successfully repel a helicopter.
|Tour Guide
Escort 8 survivors at once.
|The Grateful Eight
Simultaneously escort 8 female survivors.
|Full Set
Collect all portraits in the NOTEBOOK.
|Humanist
Get at least 10 survivors out of the mall.
|Saint
Get at least 50 survivors out of the mall.
|Photojournalist
Take your first photograph.
|The Artiste
Score at least 10,000 PP from a single photo.
|Group Photo
Get 50 Target Markers with the camera.
|Portraiture
Photograph at least 10 survivors.
|Census Taker
Photograph at least 30 survivors.
|Psycho Photo
Photograph at least 4 psychopaths.
|PP Photo
Photograph 10 types of PP Stickers.
|PP Collector
Photograph all PP Stickers.
|Sharp Dresser
Change into at least 5 different costumes.
|Clothes Horse
Change into all costumes available in the mall.
|Juice Freak
Create all types of mixed juice.
|Item Smasher
Break at least 30 items.
|Bullet Point
Fire at least 300 bullets.
|Transmissionary
Answer 30 calls.
|Road Rage
Defeat at least 500 zombies with vehicles.
|Freefall
Drop from a height of at least 16 feet (5 meters).
|Marathon Runner
Cover a distance of 26.2 miles (42.195 km).
|Strike!
Send at least 5 zombies flying with one bowling ball.
|Costume Party
Place novelty masks on at least 10 zombies.
|Raining Zombies
Knock at least 10 zombies aside with a parasol.
|Rampage
Defeat at least 100 enemies with a rocket launcher.
|Karate Champ
Defeat at least 30 special forces barehanded.
|Zombie Road
Walk over 10 meters in total on the backs of zombies using the Zombie Ride.
|Carjacker
Steal the convicts’ vehicle.
|Stunt Rider
Jump a car or motorcycle at least 33 feet (10 meters).
|Nice Shot!
Send a golf ball flying for at least 100 meters.
|Never Give Up
Restart from the first day with Frank’s current status.
|Mall Worker
Find the secret passageway.
|Snuff Shot B
Encounter zombie Brad.
|Snuff Shot J
Encounter zombie Jessie.
|Level Max
Reach Lv. 50.
|OVERTIME MODE
Unveil all CASES and be at the heliport at noon.
|∞ MODE
Get the true ending.
|۳ Day Survivor
Survive for at least 72 hours.
|۵ Day Survivor
Survive for at least 5 days.
|۷ Day Survivor
Survive for at least 7 days.
بازی Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster هماکنون برای پلی استیشن ۵، ایکس باکس سری ایکس/اس و PC در دسترس قرار دارد.
منبع متن: gamefa