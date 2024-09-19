فهرست تروفی‌های Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۴۵ تروفی برونز، ۲ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۳ تروفی طلایی می‌شود. در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید: Goodbye, Willamette!Obtain all Trophies. Welcome to HellVisit the Willamette Parkview Mall. Zombie HunterDefeat at least 1,000 zombies. Zombie KillerDefeat at least 10,000 zombies. Zombie AnnihilatorDefeat […]

فهرست تروفی‌های Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

محمد حسین کریمی
۲۱:۵۰ ۱۴۰۳/۰۶/۲۸
فهرست تروفی‌های Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - گیمفا

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۴۵ تروفی برونز، ۲ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۳ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

تبلیغات

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

Goodbye, Willamette!
Obtain all Trophies.
Welcome to Hell
Visit the Willamette Parkview Mall.
Zombie Hunter
Defeat at least 1,000 zombies.
Zombie Killer
Defeat at least 10,000 zombies.
Zombie Annihilator
Defeat at least 53,594 zombies.
Self Defense
Defeat at least 1 psychopath.
Punisher
Defeat at least 10 psychopaths.
No, Thank You
Defeat at least 100 cultists.
Legendary Soldier
Defeat at least 10 special forces soldiers.
Hella Copter
Successfully repel a helicopter.
Tour Guide
Escort 8 survivors at once.
The Grateful Eight
Simultaneously escort 8 female survivors.
Full Set
Collect all portraits in the NOTEBOOK.
Humanist
Get at least 10 survivors out of the mall.
Saint
Get at least 50 survivors out of the mall.
Photojournalist
Take your first photograph.
The Artiste
Score at least 10,000 PP from a single photo.
Group Photo
Get 50 Target Markers with the camera.
Portraiture
Photograph at least 10 survivors.
Census Taker
Photograph at least 30 survivors.
Psycho Photo
Photograph at least 4 psychopaths.
PP Photo
Photograph 10 types of PP Stickers.
PP Collector
Photograph all PP Stickers.
Sharp Dresser
Change into at least 5 different costumes.
Clothes Horse
Change into all costumes available in the mall.
Juice Freak
Create all types of mixed juice.
Item Smasher
Break at least 30 items.
Bullet Point
Fire at least 300 bullets.
Transmissionary
Answer 30 calls.
Road Rage
Defeat at least 500 zombies with vehicles.
Freefall
Drop from a height of at least 16 feet (5 meters).
Marathon Runner
Cover a distance of 26.2 miles (42.195 km).
Strike!
Send at least 5 zombies flying with one bowling ball.
Costume Party
Place novelty masks on at least 10 zombies.
Raining Zombies
Knock at least 10 zombies aside with a parasol.
Rampage
Defeat at least 100 enemies with a rocket launcher.
Karate Champ
Defeat at least 30 special forces barehanded.
Zombie Road
Walk over 10 meters in total on the backs of zombies using the Zombie Ride.
Carjacker
Steal the convicts’ vehicle.
Stunt Rider
Jump a car or motorcycle at least 33 feet (10 meters).
Nice Shot!
Send a golf ball flying for at least 100 meters.
Never Give Up
Restart from the first day with Frank’s current status.
Mall Worker
Find the secret passageway.
Snuff Shot B
Encounter zombie Brad.
Snuff Shot J
Encounter zombie Jessie.
Level Max
Reach Lv. 50.
OVERTIME MODE
Unveil all CASES and be at the heliport at noon.
∞ MODE
Get the true ending.
۳ Day Survivor
Survive for at least 72 hours.
۵ Day Survivor
Survive for at least 5 days.
۷ Day Survivor
Survive for at least 7 days.

بازی Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster هم‌اکنون برای پلی استیشن ۵، ایکس باکس سری ایکس/اس و PC در دسترس قرار دارد.

اخبار بازی ، بازی ویدیویی ، فهرست تروفی و اچیومنت
Capcom, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

منبع متن: gamefa

دسته: اخبار دنیای بازی
بازدید: 7

Main Menu