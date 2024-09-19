Welcome to Hell

Visit the Willamette Parkview Mall.

Zombie Hunter

Defeat at least 1,000 zombies.

Zombie Killer

Defeat at least 10,000 zombies.

Zombie Annihilator

Defeat at least 53,594 zombies.

Self Defense

Defeat at least 1 psychopath.

Punisher

Defeat at least 10 psychopaths.

Legendary Soldier

Defeat at least 10 special forces soldiers.

Hella Copter

Successfully repel a helicopter.

Tour Guide

Escort 8 survivors at once.

The Grateful Eight

Simultaneously escort 8 female survivors.

Full Set

Collect all portraits in the NOTEBOOK.

Humanist

Get at least 10 survivors out of the mall.

Saint

Get at least 50 survivors out of the mall.

Photojournalist

Take your first photograph.

The Artiste

Score at least 10,000 PP from a single photo.

Group Photo

Get 50 Target Markers with the camera.

Portraiture

Photograph at least 10 survivors.

Census Taker

Photograph at least 30 survivors.

Psycho Photo

Photograph at least 4 psychopaths.

PP Photo

Photograph 10 types of PP Stickers.

PP Collector

Photograph all PP Stickers.

Sharp Dresser

Change into at least 5 different costumes.

Clothes Horse

Change into all costumes available in the mall.

Juice Freak

Create all types of mixed juice.

Item Smasher

Break at least 30 items.

Bullet Point

Fire at least 300 bullets.

Transmissionary

Answer 30 calls.

Road Rage

Defeat at least 500 zombies with vehicles.

Freefall

Drop from a height of at least 16 feet (5 meters).

Marathon Runner

Cover a distance of 26.2 miles (42.195 km).

Strike!

Send at least 5 zombies flying with one bowling ball.

Costume Party

Place novelty masks on at least 10 zombies.

Raining Zombies

Knock at least 10 zombies aside with a parasol.

Rampage

Defeat at least 100 enemies with a rocket launcher.

Karate Champ

Defeat at least 30 special forces barehanded.

Zombie Road

Walk over 10 meters in total on the backs of zombies using the Zombie Ride.

Carjacker

Steal the convicts’ vehicle.

Stunt Rider

Jump a car or motorcycle at least 33 feet (10 meters).

Nice Shot!

Send a golf ball flying for at least 100 meters.

Never Give Up

Restart from the first day with Frank’s current status.

Mall Worker

Find the secret passageway.

OVERTIME MODE

Unveil all CASES and be at the heliport at noon.

۳ Day Survivor

Survive for at least 72 hours.

۵ Day Survivor

Survive for at least 5 days.