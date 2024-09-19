Uncanny X-cellence

Complete X-Men: Children of the Atom. (Continues OK)

Hyper X Finish

KO an opponent in X-Men: Children of the Atom with a Hyper X move.

Push It to the Limit

Achieve a 50-hit combo in X-Men: Children of the Atom.

Challenger from Another World

Encounter Akuma (EN)/Gouki (JP) in Arcade Mode of X-Men: Children of the Atom.

Across Infinity

Complete Marvel Super Heroes. (Excludes auto mode. Continues OK)

A Whole New World of Pain

Pull off an Air Combo in Marvel Super Heroes.

Suitable Stones

Activate the gem most suited to your selected character in Marvel Super Heroes.

Raiders of the Lost Ruins

Go to the hidden area in the Chaos Dimension Stage in Marvel Super Heroes.

That’s Raging Demon to You, Sugah

Use Rogue to finish a match with Shun Goku Satsu in X-Men vs. Street Fighter.

You Just Sit Back and Relax

Eliminate all opponents without using your reserve character in X-Men vs. Street Fighter.

Remade With Real Power

Complete Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter. (Continues OK)

A Duo of True Blue Hadokens

Defeat the opposing team with a Double Shinku Hadoken in Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter.

From the Shadows

Encounter a challenger in Arcade Mode of Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter.

Keep Your Day Job!

Pull off Dan’s secret entrance in Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter.

Beyond the Battle

Complete Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes. (Continues OK)

Bosom Buddies

Call your Special Partner in Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes.

Teamwork Makes the Dream Hurt

Pull off a Duo Team Attack in Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes.

This One’s a Keeper!

Pull off a pose on the victory message screen that nets 10,000 points in Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes.

Exit, Stage Left

Pull off a Snapback in Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes.

Galactic Smasher

Pull off a Team Hyper Combo in Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes (consumes 3 Hyper Combo Gauges).

Give ‘Em the Ol’ One-Two

Deal simultaneous damage to active and reserve characters in Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes.

Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Play The Punisher as Nick Fury.

Like Fish in a Barrel

Destroy 20 oil drums on the bonus stage in The Punisher.

Oh, Thank You!

Save Barbara from a jail cell in The Punisher.

Say Your Prayers!

Reach the top of the offline rankings in The Punisher.

Heroes Never Give Up

In any game, use a continue for the first time.

Jaunt Across the Universe

Play each game in the collection.

Master of the Universe

Complete each game in the collection. (Continues OK)