فهرست تروفی‌های Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۲۰ تروفی برونز، ۱۸ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۲ تروفی طلایی می‌شود. در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید: Completionist HeroEarn all trophies. To Me, My X-Men!Play X-Men: Children of the Atom. Uncanny X-cellenceComplete X-Men: Children of the Atom. (Continues OK) […]

فهرست تروفی‌های Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۵:۵۰ ۱۴۰۳/۰۶/۲۹
فهرست تروفی‌های Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - گیمفا

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۲۰ تروفی برونز، ۱۸ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۲ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

تبلیغات

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

Completionist Hero
Earn all trophies.
To Me, My X-Men!
Play X-Men: Children of the Atom.
Uncanny X-cellence
Complete X-Men: Children of the Atom. (Continues OK)
Hyper X Finish
KO an opponent in X-Men: Children of the Atom with a Hyper X move.
Push It to the Limit
Achieve a 50-hit combo in X-Men: Children of the Atom.
Challenger from Another World
Encounter Akuma (EN)/Gouki (JP) in Arcade Mode of X-Men: Children of the Atom.
War of the Gems
Play Marvel Super Heroes.
Across Infinity
Complete Marvel Super Heroes. (Excludes auto mode. Continues OK)
A Whole New World of Pain
Pull off an Air Combo in Marvel Super Heroes.
Suitable Stones
Activate the gem most suited to your selected character in Marvel Super Heroes.
Raiders of the Lost Ruins
Go to the hidden area in the Chaos Dimension Stage in Marvel Super Heroes.
The Crossover Begins
Play X-Men vs. Street Fighter.
Mutations vs. Martial Arts
Complete X-Men vs. Street Fighter. (Continues OK)
Two Fists Are Better Than One
Pull off a Cross-Over Combination in X-Men vs. Street Fighter.
That’s Raging Demon to You, Sugah
Use Rogue to finish a match with Shun Goku Satsu in X-Men vs. Street Fighter.
You Just Sit Back and Relax
Eliminate all opponents without using your reserve character in X-Men vs. Street Fighter.
Welcome to the Adventure!
Play Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter.
Remade With Real Power
Complete Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter. (Continues OK)
A Duo of True Blue Hadokens
Defeat the opposing team with a Double Shinku Hadoken in Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter.
From the Shadows
Encounter a challenger in Arcade Mode of Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter.
Keep Your Day Job!
Pull off Dan’s secret entrance in Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter.
Let’s Go Crazy!
Play Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes.
Beyond the Battle
Complete Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes. (Continues OK)
Bosom Buddies
Call your Special Partner in Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes.
Teamwork Makes the Dream Hurt
Pull off a Duo Team Attack in Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes.
This One’s a Keeper!
Pull off a pose on the victory message screen that nets 10,000 points in Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes.
The Battle for Survival Begins!
Play Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes.
I Wanna Take You for a Ride
Complete Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes. (Continues OK)
Exit, Stage Left
Pull off a Snapback in Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes.
Galactic Smasher
Pull off a Team Hyper Combo in Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes (consumes 3 Hyper Combo Gauges).
Give ‘Em the Ol’ One-Two
Deal simultaneous damage to active and reserve characters in Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes.
If You Want Peace, Prepare for War
Play The Punisher as Punisher.
Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Play The Punisher as Nick Fury.
One Batch, Two Batch, Penny and Dime
Complete The Punisher. (Continues OK)
Like Fish in a Barrel
Destroy 20 oil drums on the bonus stage in The Punisher.
Oh, Thank You!
Save Barbara from a jail cell in The Punisher.
Say Your Prayers!
Reach the top of the offline rankings in The Punisher.
Heroes Never Give Up
In any game, use a continue for the first time.
Jaunt Across the Universe
Play each game in the collection.
Master of the Universe
Complete each game in the collection. (Continues OK)
Monumental in the Multiverse
Complete each game in the collection with every character. (Continues OK)
اخبار بازی ، بازی ویدیویی ، فهرست تروفی و اچیومنت
Capcom, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

منبع متن: gamefa

دسته: اخبار دنیای بازی
بازدید: 6

Main Menu