فهرست تروفیهای Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۲۰ تروفی برونز، ۱۸ تروفی نقرهای و ۲ تروفی طلایی میشود.
در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید:
|Completionist Hero
Earn all trophies.
|To Me, My X-Men!
Play X-Men: Children of the Atom.
|Uncanny X-cellence
Complete X-Men: Children of the Atom. (Continues OK)
|Hyper X Finish
KO an opponent in X-Men: Children of the Atom with a Hyper X move.
|Push It to the Limit
Achieve a 50-hit combo in X-Men: Children of the Atom.
|Challenger from Another World
Encounter Akuma (EN)/Gouki (JP) in Arcade Mode of X-Men: Children of the Atom.
|War of the Gems
Play Marvel Super Heroes.
|Across Infinity
Complete Marvel Super Heroes. (Excludes auto mode. Continues OK)
|A Whole New World of Pain
Pull off an Air Combo in Marvel Super Heroes.
|Suitable Stones
Activate the gem most suited to your selected character in Marvel Super Heroes.
|Raiders of the Lost Ruins
Go to the hidden area in the Chaos Dimension Stage in Marvel Super Heroes.
|The Crossover Begins
Play X-Men vs. Street Fighter.
|Mutations vs. Martial Arts
Complete X-Men vs. Street Fighter. (Continues OK)
|Two Fists Are Better Than One
Pull off a Cross-Over Combination in X-Men vs. Street Fighter.
|That’s Raging Demon to You, Sugah
Use Rogue to finish a match with Shun Goku Satsu in X-Men vs. Street Fighter.
|You Just Sit Back and Relax
Eliminate all opponents without using your reserve character in X-Men vs. Street Fighter.
|Welcome to the Adventure!
Play Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter.
|Remade With Real Power
Complete Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter. (Continues OK)
|A Duo of True Blue Hadokens
Defeat the opposing team with a Double Shinku Hadoken in Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter.
|From the Shadows
Encounter a challenger in Arcade Mode of Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter.
|Keep Your Day Job!
Pull off Dan’s secret entrance in Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter.
|Let’s Go Crazy!
Play Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes.
|Beyond the Battle
Complete Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes. (Continues OK)
|Bosom Buddies
Call your Special Partner in Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes.
|Teamwork Makes the Dream Hurt
Pull off a Duo Team Attack in Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes.
|This One’s a Keeper!
Pull off a pose on the victory message screen that nets 10,000 points in Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes.
|The Battle for Survival Begins!
Play Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes.
|I Wanna Take You for a Ride
Complete Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes. (Continues OK)
|Exit, Stage Left
Pull off a Snapback in Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes.
|Galactic Smasher
Pull off a Team Hyper Combo in Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes (consumes 3 Hyper Combo Gauges).
|Give ‘Em the Ol’ One-Two
Deal simultaneous damage to active and reserve characters in Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes.
|If You Want Peace, Prepare for War
Play The Punisher as Punisher.
|Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Play The Punisher as Nick Fury.
|One Batch, Two Batch, Penny and Dime
Complete The Punisher. (Continues OK)
|Like Fish in a Barrel
Destroy 20 oil drums on the bonus stage in The Punisher.
|Oh, Thank You!
Save Barbara from a jail cell in The Punisher.
|Say Your Prayers!
Reach the top of the offline rankings in The Punisher.
|Heroes Never Give Up
In any game, use a continue for the first time.
|Jaunt Across the Universe
Play each game in the collection.
|Master of the Universe
Complete each game in the collection. (Continues OK)
|Monumental in the Multiverse
Complete each game in the collection with every character. (Continues OK)
منبع متن: gamefa