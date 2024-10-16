فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Dragon Age: The Veilguard منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۳۸ تروفی برونز، ۱۳ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۱ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

A Complete Deck

Made trouble, saved the world.The video player is currently playing an ad.

Part 1: The Minrathous Job

Technically, the plan worked.

Part 2: Ruin’s Reach

Made unexpected acquaintances in the most unusual of places.

Part 3: Awakening

Discovered a singing blade, and the awakening of ancient magic.

Part 4: Tevinter Nights

Uncovered a darkness etched deep into the streets of Minrathous and beyond.

Part 5: Anvallenim

Peeled back the shroud concealing a cult’s dark movements and gained some valuable insight.

Part 6: Old Blood, Older Oaths

Faced a howling storm to discover a long-held secret, and found out what it means to be a leader.

Part 7: Fire, Feather, and Fade

Searched high and low to bring together a team unlike any other.

Part 8: No Sacrifice Greater

Practiced vigilance, found peace wanting, and witnessed the meaning of sacrifice.

Part 9: Bonds and Blackened Wings

Forged bonds with a family found amidst an unravelling world.

Part 10: The Blood of Arlathan

Followed a crimson trail weaving through the heartland of an ancient empire.

Part 11: As Shadows Fall

Tracked evil through the heart of Antiva, and found that light casts the longest shadows.

Part 12: The Best Tales

Ascended to the throne of would-be gods under the shadow of their legacy.

Part 13: The Last Gambit

The only thing left to lose is everything.

Part 14: The Dread Wolf Rises

Faced down demons, dragons, darkspawn, and even the Dread Wolf.

The Ones That Last

Beat the odds and walked into the sunset.

The Storm Quelled

The poisoned fruit ripens.

In Peace

Found hope in the aftermath.

No Real Gods

Drew out the latent magic in every Altar of the Evanuris.

Reflections

Helped an eluvian tinkerer find herself in a shattered world.

A New Calling

Helped a fearless Warden find his new calling.

Death Becomes Him

Helped an old necromancer define his legacy.

A Song from the Stone

Helped an expert scout forge a new path.

Blood Ties

Helped a master assassin slay his demons.

City of Shadows

Helped a seasoned detective uncover what lies in the shadows of her past.

Little Dragon

Helped a dragon hunter find the meaning of what burns inside them.

A Memory of False Gods

Witnessed the first memory of Fen’Harel.

A Memory of Our Mistake

Witnessed the second memory of Fen’Harel.

A Memory of Blackened Hearts

Witnessed the third memory of Fen’Harel.

A Memory of Manifestation

Witnessed the fourth memory of Fen’Harel.

A Memory of Tranquility

Witnessed the fifth memory of Fen’Harel.

A Memory of an Old Friend

Witnessed the sixth memory of Fen’Harel.

A Rook Likes Shiny Things

Found at least 20 Mementos and returned them to the Caretaker.

A Rook Really Likes Shiny Things

Found at least 80 Mementos and returned them to the Caretaker.

Across the Imperial Highway

Visited every district possible throughout Northern Thedas.

The Talons of Vengeance

Aided the Crows in sending a message to any who claim Antiva from its people.

The Light in the Dark

Aided the Grey Wardens in finding what remains after hearts turn to ash.

The Soul of a City

Aided the Shadow Dragons in their fight to reveal the corrupted soul of Minrathous.

Annihilation in Arlathan

Aided the Veil Jumpers to avert disaster in Arlathan once again.

Call for Coin and Company

Aided the Lords of Fortune in seeking valor, glory, and companionship.

The Supernatural and the Strange

Aided the Mourn Watch in tracking down anomalies demonic, undead, and dangerous.

A Most Esteemed Purveyor

Few people are worthy of an invitation, you know.

A New Look

Changed the look of an item for the first time.

Between a Rook and a Hard Place

Performed five takedowns.

A Faction’s Favor

Upgraded a faction merchant for the first time.

Rune For Improvement

Socketed a rune for the first time.

Falling For You

Defeated an enemy by knocking them off a ledge during combat.

Nostalgia Trip

Tested for fall damage and survived in the Lighthouse.

Clear Minds and Open Hearts

Let fly your voice to Mythal.

Enhancements!

Fully upgraded a weapon, armor, and accessory to their highest level and rarity.

Stacking the Deck

Spent at least 52 points in Rook’s skill trees.

Bringing Down the Sky

Defeated all high dragons across northern Thedas.

The Unbound

Broke the seals containing an ancient threat and faced down what lied inside.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard در تاریخ ۳۱ اکتبر ۲۰۲۴ (۱۰ آبان ۱۴۰۳) برای پلی استیشن ۵، ایکس باکس سری ایکس/اس و PC منتشر خواهد شد.