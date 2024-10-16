فهرست تروفیهای بازی Dragon Age: The Veilguard منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۳۸ تروفی برونز، ۱۳ تروفی نقرهای و ۱ تروفی طلایی میشود. در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید: A Complete Deck Made trouble, saved the world.The video player is currently playing an ad. Part 1: The Minrathous Job Technically, the plan worked. Part 2: Ruin’s […]
فهرست تروفیهای Dragon Age: The Veilguard منتشر شد
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Dragon Age: The Veilguard منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۳۸ تروفی برونز، ۱۳ تروفی نقرهای و ۱ تروفی طلایی میشود.
در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید:
A Complete Deck
Made trouble, saved the world.
Part 1: The Minrathous Job
Technically, the plan worked.
Part 2: Ruin’s Reach
Made unexpected acquaintances in the most unusual of places.
Part 3: Awakening
Discovered a singing blade, and the awakening of ancient magic.
Part 4: Tevinter Nights
Uncovered a darkness etched deep into the streets of Minrathous and beyond.
Part 5: Anvallenim
Peeled back the shroud concealing a cult’s dark movements and gained some valuable insight.
Part 6: Old Blood, Older Oaths
Faced a howling storm to discover a long-held secret, and found out what it means to be a leader.
Part 7: Fire, Feather, and Fade
Searched high and low to bring together a team unlike any other.
Part 8: No Sacrifice Greater
Practiced vigilance, found peace wanting, and witnessed the meaning of sacrifice.
Part 9: Bonds and Blackened Wings
Forged bonds with a family found amidst an unravelling world.
Part 10: The Blood of Arlathan
Followed a crimson trail weaving through the heartland of an ancient empire.
Part 11: As Shadows Fall
Tracked evil through the heart of Antiva, and found that light casts the longest shadows.
Part 12: The Best Tales
Ascended to the throne of would-be gods under the shadow of their legacy.
Part 13: The Last Gambit
The only thing left to lose is everything.
Part 14: The Dread Wolf Rises
Faced down demons, dragons, darkspawn, and even the Dread Wolf.
The Ones That Last
Beat the odds and walked into the sunset.
The Storm Quelled
The poisoned fruit ripens.
In Peace
Found hope in the aftermath.
No Real Gods
Drew out the latent magic in every Altar of the Evanuris.
Reflections
Helped an eluvian tinkerer find herself in a shattered world.
A New Calling
Helped a fearless Warden find his new calling.
Death Becomes Him
Helped an old necromancer define his legacy.
A Song from the Stone
Helped an expert scout forge a new path.
Blood Ties
Helped a master assassin slay his demons.
City of Shadows
Helped a seasoned detective uncover what lies in the shadows of her past.
Little Dragon
Helped a dragon hunter find the meaning of what burns inside them.
A Memory of False Gods
Witnessed the first memory of Fen’Harel.
A Memory of Our Mistake
Witnessed the second memory of Fen’Harel.
A Memory of Blackened Hearts
Witnessed the third memory of Fen’Harel.
A Memory of Manifestation
Witnessed the fourth memory of Fen’Harel.
A Memory of Tranquility
Witnessed the fifth memory of Fen’Harel.
A Memory of an Old Friend
Witnessed the sixth memory of Fen’Harel.
A Rook Likes Shiny Things
Found at least 20 Mementos and returned them to the Caretaker.
A Rook Really Likes Shiny Things
Found at least 80 Mementos and returned them to the Caretaker.
Across the Imperial Highway
Visited every district possible throughout Northern Thedas.
The Talons of Vengeance
Aided the Crows in sending a message to any who claim Antiva from its people.
The Light in the Dark
Aided the Grey Wardens in finding what remains after hearts turn to ash.
The Soul of a City
Aided the Shadow Dragons in their fight to reveal the corrupted soul of Minrathous.
Annihilation in Arlathan
Aided the Veil Jumpers to avert disaster in Arlathan once again.
Call for Coin and Company
Aided the Lords of Fortune in seeking valor, glory, and companionship.
The Supernatural and the Strange
Aided the Mourn Watch in tracking down anomalies demonic, undead, and dangerous.
A Most Esteemed Purveyor
Few people are worthy of an invitation, you know.
A New Look
Changed the look of an item for the first time.
Between a Rook and a Hard Place
Performed five takedowns.
A Faction’s Favor
Upgraded a faction merchant for the first time.
Rune For Improvement
Socketed a rune for the first time.
Falling For You
Defeated an enemy by knocking them off a ledge during combat.
Nostalgia Trip
Tested for fall damage and survived in the Lighthouse.
Clear Minds and Open Hearts
Let fly your voice to Mythal.
Enhancements!
Fully upgraded a weapon, armor, and accessory to their highest level and rarity.
Stacking the Deck
Spent at least 52 points in Rook’s skill trees.
Bringing Down the Sky
Defeated all high dragons across northern Thedas.
The Unbound
Broke the seals containing an ancient threat and faced down what lied inside.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard در تاریخ ۳۱ اکتبر ۲۰۲۴ (۱۰ آبان ۱۴۰۳) برای پلی استیشن ۵، ایکس باکس سری ایکس/اس و PC منتشر خواهد شد.
منبع متن: gamefa