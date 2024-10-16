فهرست تروفی‌های Dragon Age: The Veilguard منتشر شد

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Dragon Age: The Veilguard منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۳۸ تروفی برونز، ۱۳ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۱ تروفی طلایی می‌شود. در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید: A Complete Deck Made trouble, saved the world.The video player is currently playing an ad. Part 1: The Minrathous Job Technically, the plan worked. Part 2: Ruin’s […]

فهرست تروفی‌های Dragon Age: The Veilguard منتشر شد

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۹:۵۸ ۱۴۰۳/۰۷/۲۴
فهرست تروفی‌های Dragon Age: The Veilguard منتشر شد - گیمفا

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Dragon Age: The Veilguard منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۳۸ تروفی برونز، ۱۳ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۱ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

تبلیغات

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

A Complete Deck trophy
Made trouble, saved the world.The video player is currently playing an ad.

Part 1: The Minrathous Job trophy
Technically, the plan worked.

Part 2: Ruin’s Reach trophy
Made unexpected acquaintances in the most unusual of places.

Part 3: Awakening trophy
Discovered a singing blade, and the awakening of ancient magic.

Part 4: Tevinter Nights trophy
Uncovered a darkness etched deep into the streets of Minrathous and beyond.

Part 5: Anvallenim trophy
Peeled back the shroud concealing a cult’s dark movements and gained some valuable insight.

Part 6: Old Blood, Older Oaths trophy
Faced a howling storm to discover a long-held secret, and found out what it means to be a leader.

Part 7: Fire, Feather, and Fade trophy
Searched high and low to bring together a team unlike any other.

Part 8: No Sacrifice Greater trophy
Practiced vigilance, found peace wanting, and witnessed the meaning of sacrifice.

Part 9: Bonds and Blackened Wings trophy
Forged bonds with a family found amidst an unravelling world.

Part 10: The Blood of Arlathan trophy
Followed a crimson trail weaving through the heartland of an ancient empire.

Part 11: As Shadows Fall trophy
Tracked evil through the heart of Antiva, and found that light casts the longest shadows.

Part 12: The Best Tales trophy
Ascended to the throne of would-be gods under the shadow of their legacy.

Part 13: The Last Gambit trophy
The only thing left to lose is everything.

Part 14: The Dread Wolf Rises trophy
Faced down demons, dragons, darkspawn, and even the Dread Wolf.

The Ones That Last trophy
Beat the odds and walked into the sunset.

The Storm Quelled trophy
The poisoned fruit ripens.

In Peace trophy
Found hope in the aftermath.

No Real Gods trophy
Drew out the latent magic in every Altar of the Evanuris.

Reflections trophy
Helped an eluvian tinkerer find herself in a shattered world.

A New Calling trophy
Helped a fearless Warden find his new calling.

Death Becomes Him trophy
Helped an old necromancer define his legacy.

A Song from the Stone trophy
Helped an expert scout forge a new path.

Blood Ties trophy
Helped a master assassin slay his demons.

City of Shadows trophy
Helped a seasoned detective uncover what lies in the shadows of her past.

Little Dragon trophy
Helped a dragon hunter find the meaning of what burns inside them.

A Memory of False Gods trophy
Witnessed the first memory of Fen’Harel.

A Memory of Our Mistake trophy
Witnessed the second memory of Fen’Harel.

A Memory of Blackened Hearts trophy
Witnessed the third memory of Fen’Harel.

A Memory of Manifestation trophy
Witnessed the fourth memory of Fen’Harel.

A Memory of Tranquility trophy
Witnessed the fifth memory of Fen’Harel.

A Memory of an Old Friend trophy
Witnessed the sixth memory of Fen’Harel.

A Rook Likes Shiny Things trophy
Found at least 20 Mementos and returned them to the Caretaker.

A Rook Really Likes Shiny Things trophy
Found at least 80 Mementos and returned them to the Caretaker.

Across the Imperial Highway trophy
Visited every district possible throughout Northern Thedas.

The Talons of Vengeance trophy
Aided the Crows in sending a message to any who claim Antiva from its people.

The Light in the Dark trophy
Aided the Grey Wardens in finding what remains after hearts turn to ash.

The Soul of a City trophy
Aided the Shadow Dragons in their fight to reveal the corrupted soul of Minrathous.

Annihilation in Arlathan trophy
Aided the Veil Jumpers to avert disaster in Arlathan once again.

Call for Coin and Company trophy
Aided the Lords of Fortune in seeking valor, glory, and companionship.

The Supernatural and the Strange trophy
Aided the Mourn Watch in tracking down anomalies demonic, undead, and dangerous.

A Most Esteemed Purveyor trophy
Few people are worthy of an invitation, you know.

A New Look trophy
Changed the look of an item for the first time.

Between a Rook and a Hard Place trophy
Performed five takedowns.

A Faction’s Favor trophy
Upgraded a faction merchant for the first time.

Rune For Improvement trophy
Socketed a rune for the first time.

Falling For You trophy
Defeated an enemy by knocking them off a ledge during combat.

Nostalgia Trip trophy
Tested for fall damage and survived in the Lighthouse.

Clear Minds and Open Hearts trophy
Let fly your voice to Mythal.

Enhancements! trophy
Fully upgraded a weapon, armor, and accessory to their highest level and rarity.

Stacking the Deck trophy
Spent at least 52 points in Rook’s skill trees.

Bringing Down the Sky trophy
Defeated all high dragons across northern Thedas.

The Unbound trophy
Broke the seals containing an ancient threat and faced down what lied inside.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard در تاریخ ۳۱ اکتبر ۲۰۲۴ (۱۰ آبان ۱۴۰۳) برای پلی استیشن ۵، ایکس باکس سری ایکس/اس و PC منتشر خواهد شد.

اخبار بازی ، بازی ویدیویی ، فهرست تروفی و اچیومنت
Bioware, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Electronic Arts

منبع متن: gamefa

دسته: اخبار دنیای بازی
بازدید: 8

Main Menu