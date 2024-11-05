فهرست تروفی‌های Slitterhead منتشر شد

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Slitterhead منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۲۸ تروفی برونز، ۹ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۴ تروفی طلایی می‌شود. در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید: Slitterhead Legend CompleteAcquired all trophies. Edge of MadnessCompleted Prostitute chapter. Last Echoes of LoveCompleted Cult chapter. Loss of CausalityCompleted Nurse chapter. Requiem for MichelleVanquished Michelle, the Devil’s Flower […]

فهرست تروفی‌های Slitterhead منتشر شد

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۳:۰۱ ۱۴۰۳/۰۸/۱۵
فهرست تروفی‌های Slitterhead منتشر شد - گیمفا

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Slitterhead منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۲۸ تروفی برونز، ۹ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۴ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

تبلیغات

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

Slitterhead Legend Complete
Acquired all trophies.
Edge of Madness
Completed Prostitute chapter.
Last Echoes of Love
Completed Cult chapter.
Loss of Causality
Completed Nurse chapter.
Requiem for Michelle
Vanquished Michelle, the Devil’s Flower Mantis Slitterhead.
Crucifix of Blood
Defeated Lisa, the Mimic Octopus Slitterhead.
Empty Peace
Sealed Lisa, the Mimic Octopus Slitterhead, away in the interstice of space-time.
The Cruelty of Yin Yue
Vanquished Yin Yue, the Reef Stonefish Slitterhead.
Just One Consequence
Killed Julee in the Omega world.
Timeline Collapse
Defeated Alex in the Alpha world.
Timeline Convergence
Stopped Alex’s (Leopard Head’s) killing spree in the Alpha world.
Survival
Managed to escape the monster in the back alley.
A Rare Encounter
Julee joined you.
The Black Rider
Alex joined you.
Neon Black Swan
Anita joined you.
Drunken Angel
Edo joined you.
Glass Teen
Doni joined you.
The Housekeeper Sees
Tri joined you.
The Turncoat Pierrot
Blake joined you.
Friend of the Fairy
Betty joined you.
Masquerade
Collected all Rarity masks.
Fashionista
Collected all Rarity costumes.
Total Recall
Gathered all of the Hyoki’s memory fragments.
Shrine Robber
Completed all Shrine trials.
Full Spec
Got all Rarities to max skill level.
You Dropped Something
Cut off a Slitterhead’s human parts for the first time.
Technique Enthusiast
Successfully deflected 10 times.
Technique Expert
Successfully deflected 100 times.
Technique Master
Successfully deflected 200 times.
Focused
Activated Blood Time 10 times.
Composed
Activated Blood Time 30 times.
Clear and Serene
Activated Blood Time 50 times.
New Hyoki Legend
Cleared on Normal or higher difficulty.
True Hyoki Legend
Cleared on Hard or higher difficulty.
Apex Hyoki Legend
Cleared on Nightmare or higher difficulty.
Power of Blood
Used Active Skills 10 times.
Jack of All Blood
Used Active Skills 100 times.
Command of All Techniques
Used all Active Skills.
Force Majeure
Caused 100 civilian casualties.
Lion Among Wolves
Defeated 20 Slitterheads.
Natural Enemy
Defeated 50 Slitterheads.
Crimson Abyss
Expended 100 liters of blood.
اخبار بازی ، بازی ویدیویی ، فهرست تروفی و اچیومنت
Bokeh Game Studio, Slitterhead

منبع متن: gamefa

دسته: اخبار دنیای بازی
بازدید: 5

Main Menu