Requiem for Michelle

Vanquished Michelle, the Devil’s Flower Mantis Slitterhead.

Crucifix of Blood

Defeated Lisa, the Mimic Octopus Slitterhead.

Empty Peace

Sealed Lisa, the Mimic Octopus Slitterhead, away in the interstice of space-time.

Just One Consequence

Killed Julee in the Omega world.

Timeline Collapse

Defeated Alex in the Alpha world.

Timeline Convergence

Stopped Alex’s (Leopard Head’s) killing spree in the Alpha world.

Survival

Managed to escape the monster in the back alley.

Masquerade

Collected all Rarity masks.

Fashionista

Collected all Rarity costumes.

Total Recall

Gathered all of the Hyoki’s memory fragments.

Shrine Robber

Completed all Shrine trials.

Full Spec

Got all Rarities to max skill level.

You Dropped Something

Cut off a Slitterhead’s human parts for the first time.

Technique Enthusiast

Successfully deflected 10 times.

Technique Expert

Successfully deflected 100 times.

Technique Master

Successfully deflected 200 times.

Focused

Activated Blood Time 10 times.

Composed

Activated Blood Time 30 times.

Clear and Serene

Activated Blood Time 50 times.

New Hyoki Legend

Cleared on Normal or higher difficulty.

True Hyoki Legend

Cleared on Hard or higher difficulty.

Apex Hyoki Legend

Cleared on Nightmare or higher difficulty.

Power of Blood

Used Active Skills 10 times.

Force Majeure

Caused 100 civilian casualties.