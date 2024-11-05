فهرست تروفیهای بازی Slitterhead منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۲۸ تروفی برونز، ۹ تروفی نقرهای و ۴ تروفی طلایی میشود. در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید: Slitterhead Legend CompleteAcquired all trophies. Edge of MadnessCompleted Prostitute chapter. Last Echoes of LoveCompleted Cult chapter. Loss of CausalityCompleted Nurse chapter. Requiem for MichelleVanquished Michelle, the Devil’s Flower […]
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Slitterhead منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۲۸ تروفی برونز، ۹ تروفی نقرهای و ۴ تروفی طلایی میشود.
در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید:
|Slitterhead Legend Complete
Acquired all trophies.
|Edge of Madness
Completed Prostitute chapter.
|Last Echoes of Love
Completed Cult chapter.
|Loss of Causality
Completed Nurse chapter.
|Requiem for Michelle
Vanquished Michelle, the Devil’s Flower Mantis Slitterhead.
|Crucifix of Blood
Defeated Lisa, the Mimic Octopus Slitterhead.
|Empty Peace
Sealed Lisa, the Mimic Octopus Slitterhead, away in the interstice of space-time.
|The Cruelty of Yin Yue
Vanquished Yin Yue, the Reef Stonefish Slitterhead.
|Just One Consequence
Killed Julee in the Omega world.
|Timeline Collapse
Defeated Alex in the Alpha world.
|Timeline Convergence
Stopped Alex’s (Leopard Head’s) killing spree in the Alpha world.
|Survival
Managed to escape the monster in the back alley.
|A Rare Encounter
Julee joined you.
|The Black Rider
Alex joined you.
|Neon Black Swan
Anita joined you.
|Drunken Angel
Edo joined you.
|Glass Teen
Doni joined you.
|The Housekeeper Sees
Tri joined you.
|The Turncoat Pierrot
Blake joined you.
|Friend of the Fairy
Betty joined you.
|Masquerade
Collected all Rarity masks.
|Fashionista
Collected all Rarity costumes.
|Total Recall
Gathered all of the Hyoki’s memory fragments.
|Shrine Robber
Completed all Shrine trials.
|Full Spec
Got all Rarities to max skill level.
|You Dropped Something
Cut off a Slitterhead’s human parts for the first time.
|Technique Enthusiast
Successfully deflected 10 times.
|Technique Expert
Successfully deflected 100 times.
|Technique Master
Successfully deflected 200 times.
|Focused
Activated Blood Time 10 times.
|Composed
Activated Blood Time 30 times.
|Clear and Serene
Activated Blood Time 50 times.
|New Hyoki Legend
Cleared on Normal or higher difficulty.
|True Hyoki Legend
Cleared on Hard or higher difficulty.
|Apex Hyoki Legend
Cleared on Nightmare or higher difficulty.
|Power of Blood
Used Active Skills 10 times.
|Jack of All Blood
Used Active Skills 100 times.
|Command of All Techniques
Used all Active Skills.
|Force Majeure
Caused 100 civilian casualties.
|Lion Among Wolves
Defeated 20 Slitterheads.
|Natural Enemy
Defeated 50 Slitterheads.
|Crimson Abyss
Expended 100 liters of blood.
منبع متن: gamefa