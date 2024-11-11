فهرست تروفی‌های Goat Simulator Remastered

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Goat Simulator Remastered منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۳۲ تروفی برونز، ۵ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۴ تروفی طلایی می‌شود. در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید: All The Goat!Unlock all the Goat Trophies! Around the World on 5 TrampolinesVisit 5 trampolines in one jump bouncing on each trampoline once Trying to bring […]

فهرست تروفی‌های Goat Simulator Remastered

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۶:۱۰ ۱۴۰۳/۰۸/۲۰
فهرست تروفی‌های Goat Simulator Remastered - گیمفا

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Goat Simulator Remastered منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۳۲ تروفی برونز، ۵ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۴ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

تبلیغات

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

All The Goat!
Unlock all the Goat Trophies!
Around the World on 5 Trampolines
Visit 5 trampolines in one jump bouncing on each trampoline once
Trying to bring forth Sanctum 3?
Sacrifice 3 Sanctum items
I Can’t Believe That Worked
Do 10 front flips in one trick
Cardio Kills Your Gains
Drag a person into the treadmill with your tongue
Rymdskepp i Rymden
Travel to space!
Mattress Madness
Bounce 100 times on mattresses within 30 seconds
Mile High Club
Lick the Hang Glider
I am Bread
Are you bread?
Try Hard
Find all Goat Trophies on the GoatVille level
Whiplash
Perform a drum solo
I’m a Dynamite
Try to blow yourself up
Chief Fidget
Find all Goat Trophies on the Buck to School level
Is That a Goat?
Lick the rollercoaster with 6 batteries attached
Don’t Panic
srsly
Colombian Sugar Lord
Ride the boat while on a sugar rush
Neckbeard
Smell and look like one
Valkyrie
Go on the catapult with a rider on your back
Goatta Catch ‘Em All!
How do you catch goats?
I Freaking Love Goats
Find all Goat Trophies on the Goat City Bay level
An Unnecessary Journey
Throw Bilbo the dwarf into lava
Voluntary QA
Trash the server room
Music Non Stop
Jump on the launch Pad
Better Than Warlords of Dredmor
Reach level 101
Sallskapsresan
Visit all zones on the MMO level
Love or Hate?
Find all Goat Trophies on the MMO level
Big in Japan
Beat the whiplash course without getting wet
Hang Tight
Paraglide in the air for 1 minute
Warm Bath
Use the slippery slide to land in the kiddie pool
Survive for Your Life
Survive 10 days
Hoarder
Find all Goat Trophies on the GoatZ level
Bounce It!
Enable the hydraulic cars
Goat Theft Auto
Headbutt someone out of their car, then run them over with it
Le Voyage Dans la Lune
A trip to the Moon
Rocket League
Show off your vehicle air control skills in the desert
Dastardly
Place a hogtied NPC on the train tracks and wait for the train to arrive
The Big Score
Find all Goat Trophies on the PAYDAY level
Use the Sword, Goat
Pickup a photon sword as a Father Goat or a Good Goat
Testaholic
Complete the Test Chambers
Splishy Splashy Wibbly Wobbly Timey Wimey
Visit the Badehaus
Ready for the Grill
Wrap a garl’eek in tinfoil
NERD!
Find all Goat Trophies on the Waste of Space level
اخبار بازی ، بازی ویدیویی ، فهرست تروفی و اچیومنت
Coffee Stain, Goat Simulator Remastered

منبع متن: gamefa

دسته: اخبار دنیای بازی
بازدید: 9

Main Menu