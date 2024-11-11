فهرست تروفیهای بازی Goat Simulator Remastered منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۳۲ تروفی برونز، ۵ تروفی نقرهای و ۴ تروفی طلایی میشود. در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید: All The Goat!Unlock all the Goat Trophies! Around the World on 5 TrampolinesVisit 5 trampolines in one jump bouncing on each trampoline once Trying to bring […]
فهرست تروفیهای Goat Simulator Remastered
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Goat Simulator Remastered منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۳۲ تروفی برونز، ۵ تروفی نقرهای و ۴ تروفی طلایی میشود.
در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید:
|All The Goat!
Unlock all the Goat Trophies!
|Around the World on 5 Trampolines
Visit 5 trampolines in one jump bouncing on each trampoline once
|Trying to bring forth Sanctum 3?
Sacrifice 3 Sanctum items
|I Can’t Believe That Worked
Do 10 front flips in one trick
|Cardio Kills Your Gains
Drag a person into the treadmill with your tongue
|Rymdskepp i Rymden
Travel to space!
|Mattress Madness
Bounce 100 times on mattresses within 30 seconds
|Mile High Club
Lick the Hang Glider
|I am Bread
Are you bread?
|Try Hard
Find all Goat Trophies on the GoatVille level
|Whiplash
Perform a drum solo
|I’m a Dynamite
Try to blow yourself up
|Chief Fidget
Find all Goat Trophies on the Buck to School level
|Is That a Goat?
Lick the rollercoaster with 6 batteries attached
|Don’t Panic
srsly
|Colombian Sugar Lord
Ride the boat while on a sugar rush
|Neckbeard
Smell and look like one
|Valkyrie
Go on the catapult with a rider on your back
|Goatta Catch ‘Em All!
How do you catch goats?
|I Freaking Love Goats
Find all Goat Trophies on the Goat City Bay level
|An Unnecessary Journey
Throw Bilbo the dwarf into lava
|Voluntary QA
Trash the server room
|Music Non Stop
Jump on the launch Pad
|Better Than Warlords of Dredmor
Reach level 101
|Sallskapsresan
Visit all zones on the MMO level
|Love or Hate?
Find all Goat Trophies on the MMO level
|Big in Japan
Beat the whiplash course without getting wet
|Hang Tight
Paraglide in the air for 1 minute
|Warm Bath
Use the slippery slide to land in the kiddie pool
|Survive for Your Life
Survive 10 days
|Hoarder
Find all Goat Trophies on the GoatZ level
|Bounce It!
Enable the hydraulic cars
|Goat Theft Auto
Headbutt someone out of their car, then run them over with it
|Le Voyage Dans la Lune
A trip to the Moon
|Rocket League
Show off your vehicle air control skills in the desert
|Dastardly
Place a hogtied NPC on the train tracks and wait for the train to arrive
|The Big Score
Find all Goat Trophies on the PAYDAY level
|Use the Sword, Goat
Pickup a photon sword as a Father Goat or a Good Goat
|Testaholic
Complete the Test Chambers
|Splishy Splashy Wibbly Wobbly Timey Wimey
Visit the Badehaus
|Ready for the Grill
Wrap a garl’eek in tinfoil
|NERD!
Find all Goat Trophies on the Waste of Space level
