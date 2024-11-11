Around the World on 5 Trampolines

Visit 5 trampolines in one jump bouncing on each trampoline once

I Can’t Believe That Worked

Do 10 front flips in one trick

Cardio Kills Your Gains

Drag a person into the treadmill with your tongue

Mattress Madness

Bounce 100 times on mattresses within 30 seconds

Mile High Club

Lick the Hang Glider

Try Hard

Find all Goat Trophies on the GoatVille level

Whiplash

Perform a drum solo

I’m a Dynamite

Try to blow yourself up

Chief Fidget

Find all Goat Trophies on the Buck to School level

Is That a Goat?

Lick the rollercoaster with 6 batteries attached

Colombian Sugar Lord

Ride the boat while on a sugar rush

Neckbeard

Smell and look like one

Valkyrie

Go on the catapult with a rider on your back

I Freaking Love Goats

Find all Goat Trophies on the Goat City Bay level

An Unnecessary Journey

Throw Bilbo the dwarf into lava

Voluntary QA

Trash the server room

Music Non Stop

Jump on the launch Pad

Sallskapsresan

Visit all zones on the MMO level

Love or Hate?

Find all Goat Trophies on the MMO level

Big in Japan

Beat the whiplash course without getting wet

Hang Tight

Paraglide in the air for 1 minute

Warm Bath

Use the slippery slide to land in the kiddie pool

Hoarder

Find all Goat Trophies on the GoatZ level

Bounce It!

Enable the hydraulic cars

Goat Theft Auto

Headbutt someone out of their car, then run them over with it

Rocket League

Show off your vehicle air control skills in the desert

Dastardly

Place a hogtied NPC on the train tracks and wait for the train to arrive

The Big Score

Find all Goat Trophies on the PAYDAY level

Use the Sword, Goat

Pickup a photon sword as a Father Goat or a Good Goat

Testaholic

Complete the Test Chambers