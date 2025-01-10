فهرست تروفی‌های Wuthering Waves

محمد حسین کریمی
۲۰:۳۲ ۱۴۰۳/۱۰/۲۰
فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Wuthering Waves منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۴۰ تروفی برونز، ۹ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۳ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

Sounds of Solaris
Sounds of Solaris
You've collected all Trouphies in the current version. Hope you've had an unforgettable journey on Solaris-3 and may the future hold for you even more splendid memories！
Wuthering Waves

