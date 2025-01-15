فهرست تروفی‌های Dynasty Warriors: Origins

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Dynasty Warriors: Origins منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۲۸ تروفی برونز، ۱۲ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۳ تروفی طلایی می‌شود. در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید: True Warrior of the Three KingdomsObtained all trophies in the game. The First BattleCompleted the first battle. Suppressing the Yellow TurbansCompleted Chapter 1. Bringing Down Dong […]

محمد حسین کریمی
۲۰:۲۴ ۱۴۰۳/۱۰/۲۵
فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Dynasty Warriors: Origins منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۲۸ تروفی برونز، ۱۲ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۳ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

True Warrior of the Three Kingdoms
Obtained all trophies in the game.
The First Battle
Completed the first battle.
Suppressing the Yellow Turbans
Completed Chapter 1.
Bringing Down Dong Zhuo
Completed Chapter 2.
The Struggle for Supremacy
Completed Chapter 3.
To Each Their Own Path
Completed Chapter 4.
The Path to Power
Completed the Wei story.
The True Path to Power
Completed the Wei story with the true ending.
The Future of Wu
Completed the Wu story.
The True Future of Wu
Completed the Wu story with the true ending.
A Just World
Completed the Shu story.
A Truly Just World
Completed the Shu story with the true ending.
Guardian of Peace
Completely restored peace to every region.
Supreme Competence
Completed all missions.
Loyal Ally
Completed all requests.
Avid Learner
Completed all training.
Traveler
Unlocked all waymarks.
Peerless Warrior
Acquired a Musou Rage.
The Pinnacle of Prowess
Acquired all skills from the skill panels between Knight-Errant Rank and Musou Rank.
Pyroxene Hunter
Collected 100 pyroxene.
Weaponsmith
Reforged the traits of a weapon.
Deadly Perfection
Fully upgraded a weapon.
Abundant Armory
Obtained all weapons.
Accessory Addict
Obtained all accessories.
Eminent Equestrian
Obtained all horses.
Officer of Renown
Led a unit of 30 or more soldiers.
Unbreakable Bond
Reached the maximum Bond Lv. with an officer.
Spirit of Camaraderie
Reached the maximum Bond Lv. with all officers.
Living Well of Knowledge
Unlocked all stories and records.
Unrivaled
Defeated 200,000 enemies.
Army of One
Defeated 1,000 enemies in a single battle.
Fighting for Peace
Won 30 skirmishes.
Killing Blow
Won 10 duels.
Defying Fate
Rescued an officer fated to die.
The Strongest
Defeated Lu Bu at Hulao Gate.
Battle Art Mastery
Mastered a battle art.
Versatile Warrior
Used every battle art.
Clever Tactician
Attained dramatic success with a tactic.
Masterful Tactician
Used 10 different tactics.
A Helping Hand
Rescued an officer 50 times.
In Unison
Executed 10 Battle Art Chains.
Weapons Master
Won a battle with 9 different types of weapon.
Capable Companions
Won battles with 9 different companions.
The Ultimate Warrior
Won a battle on Ultimate Warrior difficulty.

