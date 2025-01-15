The True Path to Power

Completed the Wei story with the true ending.

The True Future of Wu

Completed the Wu story with the true ending.

A Truly Just World

Completed the Shu story with the true ending.

Guardian of Peace

Completely restored peace to every region.

Traveler

Unlocked all waymarks.

Peerless Warrior

Acquired a Musou Rage.

The Pinnacle of Prowess

Acquired all skills from the skill panels between Knight-Errant Rank and Musou Rank.

Weaponsmith

Reforged the traits of a weapon.

Deadly Perfection

Fully upgraded a weapon.

Officer of Renown

Led a unit of 30 or more soldiers.

Unbreakable Bond

Reached the maximum Bond Lv. with an officer.

Spirit of Camaraderie

Reached the maximum Bond Lv. with all officers.

Army of One

Defeated 1,000 enemies in a single battle.

Defying Fate

Rescued an officer fated to die.

The Strongest

Defeated Lu Bu at Hulao Gate.

Versatile Warrior

Used every battle art.

Clever Tactician

Attained dramatic success with a tactic.

Masterful Tactician

Used 10 different tactics.

A Helping Hand

Rescued an officer 50 times.

In Unison

Executed 10 Battle Art Chains.

Weapons Master

Won a battle with 9 different types of weapon.

Capable Companions

Won battles with 9 different companions.