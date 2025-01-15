فهرست تروفیهای بازی Dynasty Warriors: Origins منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۲۸ تروفی برونز، ۱۲ تروفی نقرهای و ۳ تروفی طلایی میشود. در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید: True Warrior of the Three KingdomsObtained all trophies in the game. The First BattleCompleted the first battle. Suppressing the Yellow TurbansCompleted Chapter 1. Bringing Down Dong […]
فهرست تروفیهای Dynasty Warriors: Origins
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Dynasty Warriors: Origins منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۲۸ تروفی برونز، ۱۲ تروفی نقرهای و ۳ تروفی طلایی میشود.
در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید:
|True Warrior of the Three Kingdoms
Obtained all trophies in the game.
|The First Battle
Completed the first battle.
|Suppressing the Yellow Turbans
Completed Chapter 1.
|Bringing Down Dong Zhuo
Completed Chapter 2.
|The Struggle for Supremacy
Completed Chapter 3.
|To Each Their Own Path
Completed Chapter 4.
|The Path to Power
Completed the Wei story.
|The True Path to Power
Completed the Wei story with the true ending.
|The Future of Wu
Completed the Wu story.
|The True Future of Wu
Completed the Wu story with the true ending.
|A Just World
Completed the Shu story.
|A Truly Just World
Completed the Shu story with the true ending.
|Guardian of Peace
Completely restored peace to every region.
|Supreme Competence
Completed all missions.
|Loyal Ally
Completed all requests.
|Avid Learner
Completed all training.
|Traveler
Unlocked all waymarks.
|Peerless Warrior
Acquired a Musou Rage.
|The Pinnacle of Prowess
Acquired all skills from the skill panels between Knight-Errant Rank and Musou Rank.
|Pyroxene Hunter
Collected 100 pyroxene.
|Weaponsmith
Reforged the traits of a weapon.
|Deadly Perfection
Fully upgraded a weapon.
|Abundant Armory
Obtained all weapons.
|Accessory Addict
Obtained all accessories.
|Eminent Equestrian
Obtained all horses.
|Officer of Renown
Led a unit of 30 or more soldiers.
|Unbreakable Bond
Reached the maximum Bond Lv. with an officer.
|Spirit of Camaraderie
Reached the maximum Bond Lv. with all officers.
|Living Well of Knowledge
Unlocked all stories and records.
|Unrivaled
Defeated 200,000 enemies.
|Army of One
Defeated 1,000 enemies in a single battle.
|Fighting for Peace
Won 30 skirmishes.
|Killing Blow
Won 10 duels.
|Defying Fate
Rescued an officer fated to die.
|The Strongest
Defeated Lu Bu at Hulao Gate.
|Battle Art Mastery
Mastered a battle art.
|Versatile Warrior
Used every battle art.
|Clever Tactician
Attained dramatic success with a tactic.
|Masterful Tactician
Used 10 different tactics.
|A Helping Hand
Rescued an officer 50 times.
|In Unison
Executed 10 Battle Art Chains.
|Weapons Master
Won a battle with 9 different types of weapon.
|Capable Companions
Won battles with 9 different companions.
|The Ultimate Warrior
Won a battle on Ultimate Warrior difficulty.
منبع متن: gamefa