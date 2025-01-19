پرفروش‌ترین بازی‌های ویدیویی هر سال از ۲۰۰۰ تا ۲۰۲۳ در آمریکا اعلام شد

گفتنی است که آمار فروش دیجیتالی در فروش آثاری که با * مشخص شده‌اند و همچنین آمار فروش دیجیتالی روی پلتفرم‌های نینتندو و ایکس‌باکس در فروش کلی آثاری که علامت ^ را در کنار عنوان خود دارند، لحاظ نشده است.

۲۰۰۰ تا ۲۰۰۵

رتبه ۲۰۰۰ ۲۰۰۱ ۲۰۰۲ ۲۰۰۳ ۲۰۰۴ ۲۰۰۵
۱ Pokemon Gold/Silver Madden NFL 2002 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Madden NFL 2004 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Madden NFL 06
۲ Pokemon Stadium Grand Theft Auto III Madden NFL 2003 Need for Speed: Underground Halo 2 Star Wars: Battlefront II
۳ Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 Grand Theft Auto III Pokemon: Ruby/Sapphire Madden NFL 2005 Call of Duty 2
۴ Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 Spider-Man: The Movie Enter the Matrix Need for Speed: Underground 2 Need for Speed: Most Wanted
۵ The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Medal of Honor: Frontline Tony Hawk’s Underground Spider-Man 2 Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
۶ Madden NFL 2001 Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets The Sims Pokemon: FireRed/LeafGreen NCAA Football 06
۷ The Sims Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 True Crime: Streets of LA NCAA Football 2005 Gran Turismo 4: The Real Driving Simulator
۸ Diablo II The Sims Kingdom Hearts Medal of Honor: Rising Sun Star Wars: Battlefront Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
۹ Pokemon Yellow Pokemon Gold/Silver NCAA Football 2003 [EA Sports] NCAA Football 2004 NBA Live 05 NBA Live 06
۱۰ Perfect Dark Pokemon Stadium 2 The Two Towers The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker MVP Baseball 2004 LEGO Star Wars
۱۱ Mario Party 2 NBA Live 02 ۰۰۷: Nightfire NBA Live 04 Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition
۱۲ WWE No Mercy Pokemon: Crystal Version Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Need for Speed: Underground Pokemon: Emerald Version
۱۳ WWE Smackdown Max Payne WarCraft III: Reign of Chaos The Return of the King NFL Street The Sims 2
۱۴ Gran Turismo 2 Halo: Combat Evolved Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 Mario Kart: Double Dash!! Call of Duty: Finest Hour Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland
۱۵ ۰۰۷: The World is Not Enough Final Fantasy X Halo: Combat Evolved SoulCalibur II The Sims 2 MVP Baseball 2005
۱۶ Donkey Kong 64 Super Mario Advance Max Payne NBA Street Vol. 2 Shrek 2 Resident Evil 4
۱۷ WWE Smackdown 2 Madden NFL 2001 SOCOM: U.S. Navy Seals Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell NFL 2K5 Nintendogs
۱۸ RollerCoaster Tycoon Super Smash Bros. Melee Super Mario Sunshine Rockstar Games Double Pack The Incredibles Need for Speed: Underground 2
۱۹ Final Fantasy IX NBA Live 2001 The Sims The Simpsons: Hit & Run Fight Night 2004 World of Warcraft
۲۰ NFL 2K1 Luigi’s Mansion ۰۰۷: Agent Under Fire Final Fantasy X-2 SpongeBob SquarePants: The Movie Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

۲۰۰۶ تا ۲۰۱۰

رتبه ۲۰۰۶ ۲۰۰۷ ۲۰۰۸ ۲۰۰۹ ۲۰۱۰
۱ Madden NFL 07 Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock Rock Band Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops
۲ Gears of War Madden NFL 08 Guitar Hero: World Tour Wii Fit Halo: Reach
۳ NCAA Football 07 Guitar Hero II Wii Fit New Super Mario Bros. Wii Fit Plus
۴ Guitar Hero II Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock Madden NFL 10 Madden NFL 11
۵ LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy Halo 3 Madden NFL 09 Wii Fit Plus New Super Mario Bros.
۶ Call of Duty 3 Wii Play Wii Play Wii Sports Resort Red Dead Redemption
۷ Cars Rock Band Call of Duty: World at War Guitar Hero: World Tour Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
۸ Need for Speed: Carbon Assassin’s Creed Grand Theft Auto IV Halo 3 Pokemon: HeartGold/SoulSilver
۹ Kingdom Hearts II Pokemon: Diamond/Pearl Mario Kart: Wii Rock Band 2 Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
۱۰ Fight Night: Round 3 Super Mario Galaxy Super Smash Bros. Brawl Mario Kart: Wii NBA 2K11
۱۱ The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Mario Party 8 Rock Band 2 Wii Play Battlefield: Bad Company 2
۱۲ Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter NCAA Football 08 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Assassin’s Creed II Just Dance 2
۱۳ The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2008: Featuring ECW Gears of War 2 Resident Evil 5 Super Mario Galaxy 2
۱۴ Call of Duty 2 World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Call of Duty: World at War God of War III
۱۵ Need for Speed: Most Wanted Transformers: The Game Guitar Hero: Aerosmith UFC 2009: Undisputed Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty
۱۶ New Super Mario Bros. Spider-Man 3 Fallout 3 The Beatles: Rock Band Fallout: New Vegas
۱۷ Final Fantasy XII The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures DJ Hero Wii Sports Resort
۱۸ Nintendogs God of War II Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Batman: Arkham Asylum Mario Kart: Wii
۱۹ WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw 2007 Nintendogs NCAA Football 09 Left 4 Dead 2 NCAA Football 11
۲۰ Guitar Hero Bioshock Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas 2 NCAA Football 10 Final Fantasy XIII

۲۰۱۱ تا ۲۰۱۵

رتبه ۲۰۱۱ ۲۰۱۲ ۲۰۱۳ ۲۰۱۴ ۲۰۱۵
۱ Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops II Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Call of Duty: Black Ops III
۲ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Halo 4 Call of Duty: Ghosts Destiny Fallout 4
۳ Madden NFL 12 Madden NFL 13 Madden NFL 25: 1989 – ۲۰۱۴ Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V
۴ Battlefield 3 Assassin’s Creed III Battlefield 4 Madden NFL 15 Star Wars: Battlefront (2015)
۵ Call of Duty: Black Ops Borderlands 2 Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Watch Dogs Madden NFL 16
۶ Just Dance 3 NBA 2K13 NBA 2K14 NBA 2K15 NBA 2K16
۷ Gears of War 3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops II Super Smash Bros. (2014)* Mortal Kombat X
۸ Batman: Arkham City Just Dance 4 Pokemon X/Y* Titanfall Destiny
۹ Pokemon Black/White Mass Effect 3 Disney Infinity FIFA 15 Halo 5: Guardians
۱۰ Assassin’s Creed: Revelations Skylanders: Giants Bioshock: Infinite Minecraft Batman: Arkham Knight
۱۱ Mortal Kombat (2011) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim FIFA 14 Far Cry 4 Battlefield: Hardline
۱۲ NBA 2K12 FIFA Soccer 13 Skylanders: Swap Force Call of Duty: Ghosts FIFA 16
۱۳ New Super Mario Bros. Diablo III Injustice: Gods Among Us Pokemon: Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire* Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
۱۴ NCAA Football 12 NCAA Football 13 The Last of Us Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Dying Light
۱۵ Just Dance 2 New Super Mario Bros.* Minecraft Dragon Age: Inquisition Minecraft
۱۶ L.A. Noire Battlefield 3 Batman: Arkham Origins Disney Infinity 2.0: Marvel Super Heroes Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
۱۷ Zumba Fitness NBA 2K12 Just Dance 2014 Mario Kart 8* The Elder Scrolls: Online
۱۸ FIFA Soccer 12 Far Cry 3 NCAA Football 14 NBA 2K14 Dragon Ball: Xenoverse
۱۹ Skylanders: Spyro’s Adventure LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes NBA 2K13 Diablo III LEGO: Jurassic World
۲۰ Marvel vs. Capcom 3 Skylanders: Spyro’s Adventure Tomb Raider (2013) Skylanders: Trap Team The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

۲۰۱۶ تا ۲۰۲۰

Ranking ۲۰۱۶ ۲۰۱۷ ۲۰۱۸ ۲۰۱۹ ۲۰۲۰
۱ Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Call of Duty: WWII Red Dead Redemption II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War
۲ Battlefield 1 NBA 2K18 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 NBA 2K20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
۳ Tom Clancy’s The Division Destiny 2 NBA 2K19 Madden NFL 20 NBA 2K21
۴ NBA 2K17 Madden NFL 18 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Pokemon: Sword/Shield* Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
۵ Madden NFL 17 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Madden NFL 19 Borderlands 3 Madden NFL 21
۶ Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V Marvel’s Spider-Man Mortal Kombat 11 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
۷ Pokemon: Sun/Moon* Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Far Cry 5 Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order The Last of Us: Part II
۸ Overwatch Star Wars: Battlefront II (2017) God of War (2018) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Grand Theft Auto V
۹ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Super Mario Odyssey* Monster Hunter: World Kingdom Hearts III Ghost of Tsushima
۱۰ Call of Duty: Black Ops III Mario Kart 8 Pokemon: Let’s Go* Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Doom Eternal
۱۱ FIFA 17 Assassin’s Creed: Origins Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8* Mario Kart 8*
۱۲ Final Fantasy XV FIFA 18 Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario 3D All-Stars*
۱۳ Doom (2016) For Honor Mario Kart 8* Red Dead Redemption II Final Fantasy VII: Remake
۱۴ Dark Souls III Injustice 2 Fallout 76 Minecraft Marvel’s Avengers
۱۵ Minecraft Horizon: Zero Dawn FIFA 19 Anthem Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
۱۶ Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Mass Effect: Andromeda Battlefield V FIFA 20 Minecraft
۱۷ Far Cry: Primal Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Super Mario Odyssey* Resident Evil 2 (2019) NBA 2K20
۱۸ Titanfall 2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Dragon Ball FighterZ Luigi’s Mansion 3* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
۱۹ Watch Dogs 2 Overwatch The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Days Gone FIFA 21
۲۰ Gears of War 4 Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Call of Duty: WWII New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Red Dead Redemption II

۲۰۲۱ تا ۲۰۲۳

رتبه ۲۰۲۱ ۲۰۲۲ ۲۰۲۳
۱ Call of Duty: Vanguard Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Hogwarts Legacy
۲ NBA 2K22 Elden Ring Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023)
۳ Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War NBA 2K23 Madden NFL 24
۴ Madden NFL 22 Madden NFL 23 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
۵ Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl* God of War: Ragnarok NBA 2K24
۶ Battlefield 2042 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom*
۷ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Pokemon: Scarlet/Violet* Diablo IV
۸ Mario Kart 8* FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
۹ Grand Theft Auto V Pokemon Legends: Arceus* Mortal Kombat 1
۱۰ Resident Evil: Village Horizon II: Forbidden West Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor
۱۱ MLB: The Show 21^ Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 24
۱۲ Far Cry 6 WWE 2K22 Starfield
۱۳ Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury* Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Super Mario Bros. Wonder*
۱۴ FIFA 22 MLB: The Show 22^ Resident Evil 4 (2023)
۱۵ Minecraft Mario Kart 8* Grand Theft Auto V
۱۶ Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Call of Duty: Vanguard MLB: The Show 23^
۱۷ NBA 2K21 NBA 2K22 Dead Island 2
۱۸ Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Gran Turismo 7 WWE 2K23
۱۹ Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Red Dead Redemption II Final Fantasy XVI
۲۰ Back 4 Blood Kirby and the Forgotten Land* NBA 2K23

منبع: Circana

صفحه‌ی اصلی بازی دیجی‌کالا مگ | اخبار بازی، تریلرهای بازی، گیم‌پلی، بررسی بازی، راهنمای خرید کنسول بازی

نوشته پرفروش‌ترین بازی‌های ویدیویی هر سال از ۲۰۰۰ تا ۲۰۲۳ در آمریکا اعلام شد اولین بار در دیجی‌کالا مگ. پدیدار شد.

منبع متن: digikala

دسته: اخبار دنیای بازی
بازدید: 18

Main Menu