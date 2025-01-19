گفتنی است که آمار فروش دیجیتالی در فروش آثاری که با * مشخص شدهاند و همچنین آمار فروش دیجیتالی روی پلتفرمهای نینتندو و ایکسباکس در فروش کلی آثاری که علامت ^ را در کنار عنوان خود دارند، لحاظ نشده است.
۲۰۰۰ تا ۲۰۰۵
|رتبه
|۲۰۰۰
|۲۰۰۱
|۲۰۰۲
|۲۰۰۳
|۲۰۰۴
|۲۰۰۵
|۱
|Pokemon Gold/Silver
|Madden NFL 2002
|Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
|Madden NFL 2004
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Madden NFL 06
|۲
|Pokemon Stadium
|Grand Theft Auto III
|Madden NFL 2003
|Need for Speed: Underground
|Halo 2
|Star Wars: Battlefront II
|۳
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2
|Grand Theft Auto III
|Pokemon: Ruby/Sapphire
|Madden NFL 2005
|Call of Duty 2
|۴
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3
|Spider-Man: The Movie
|Enter the Matrix
|Need for Speed: Underground 2
|Need for Speed: Most Wanted
|۵
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
|Medal of Honor: Frontline
|Tony Hawk’s Underground
|Spider-Man 2
|Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
|۶
|Madden NFL 2001
|Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
|Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
|The Sims
|Pokemon: FireRed/LeafGreen
|NCAA Football 06
|۷
|The Sims
|Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4
|True Crime: Streets of LA
|NCAA Football 2005
|Gran Turismo 4: The Real Driving Simulator
|۸
|Diablo II
|The Sims
|Kingdom Hearts
|Medal of Honor: Rising Sun
|Star Wars: Battlefront
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|۹
|Pokemon Yellow
|Pokemon Gold/Silver
|NCAA Football 2003 [EA Sports]
|NCAA Football 2004
|NBA Live 05
|NBA Live 06
|۱۰
|Perfect Dark
|Pokemon Stadium 2
|The Two Towers
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|MVP Baseball 2004
|LEGO Star Wars
|۱۱
|Mario Party 2
|NBA Live 02
|۰۰۷: Nightfire
|NBA Live 04
|Tony Hawk’s Underground 2
|Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition
|۱۲
|WWE No Mercy
|Pokemon: Crystal Version
|Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance
|Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
|Need for Speed: Underground
|Pokemon: Emerald Version
|۱۳
|WWE Smackdown
|Max Payne
|WarCraft III: Reign of Chaos
|The Return of the King
|NFL Street
|The Sims 2
|۱۴
|Gran Turismo 2
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3
|Mario Kart: Double Dash!!
|Call of Duty: Finest Hour
|Tony Hawk’s American Wasteland
|۱۵
|۰۰۷: The World is Not Enough
|Final Fantasy X
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|SoulCalibur II
|The Sims 2
|MVP Baseball 2005
|۱۶
|Donkey Kong 64
|Super Mario Advance
|Max Payne
|NBA Street Vol. 2
|Shrek 2
|Resident Evil 4
|۱۷
|WWE Smackdown 2
|Madden NFL 2001
|SOCOM: U.S. Navy Seals
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
|NFL 2K5
|Nintendogs
|۱۸
|RollerCoaster Tycoon
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Super Mario Sunshine
|Rockstar Games Double Pack
|The Incredibles
|Need for Speed: Underground 2
|۱۹
|Final Fantasy IX
|NBA Live 2001
|The Sims
|The Simpsons: Hit & Run
|Fight Night 2004
|World of Warcraft
|۲۰
|NFL 2K1
|Luigi’s Mansion
|۰۰۷: Agent Under Fire
|Final Fantasy X-2
|SpongeBob SquarePants: The Movie
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory
۲۰۰۶ تا ۲۰۱۰
|رتبه
|۲۰۰۶
|۲۰۰۷
|۲۰۰۸
|۲۰۰۹
|۲۰۱۰
|۱
|Madden NFL 07
|Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock
|Rock Band
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|۲
|Gears of War
|Madden NFL 08
|Guitar Hero: World Tour
|Wii Fit
|Halo: Reach
|۳
|NCAA Football 07
|Guitar Hero II
|Wii Fit
|New Super Mario Bros.
|Wii Fit Plus
|۴
|Guitar Hero II
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock
|Madden NFL 10
|Madden NFL 11
|۵
|LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
|Halo 3
|Madden NFL 09
|Wii Fit Plus
|New Super Mario Bros.
|۶
|Call of Duty 3
|Wii Play
|Wii Play
|Wii Sports Resort
|Red Dead Redemption
|۷
|Cars
|Rock Band
|Call of Duty: World at War
|Guitar Hero: World Tour
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|۸
|Need for Speed: Carbon
|Assassin’s Creed
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|Halo 3
|Pokemon: HeartGold/SoulSilver
|۹
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Pokemon: Diamond/Pearl
|Mario Kart: Wii
|Rock Band 2
|Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
|۱۰
|Fight Night: Round 3
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Mario Kart: Wii
|NBA 2K11
|۱۱
|The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
|Mario Party 8
|Rock Band 2
|Wii Play
|Battlefield: Bad Company 2
|۱۲
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter
|NCAA Football 08
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Assassin’s Creed II
|Just Dance 2
|۱۳
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2008: Featuring ECW
|Gears of War 2
|Resident Evil 5
|Super Mario Galaxy 2
|۱۴
|Call of Duty 2
|World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
|Call of Duty: World at War
|God of War III
|۱۵
|Need for Speed: Most Wanted
|Transformers: The Game
|Guitar Hero: Aerosmith
|UFC 2009: Undisputed
|Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty
|۱۶
|New Super Mario Bros.
|Spider-Man 3
|Fallout 3
|The Beatles: Rock Band
|Fallout: New Vegas
|۱۷
|Final Fantasy XII
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
|DJ Hero
|Wii Sports Resort
|۱۸
|Nintendogs
|God of War II
|Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games
|Batman: Arkham Asylum
|Mario Kart: Wii
|۱۹
|WWE SmackDown! vs. Raw 2007
|Nintendogs
|NCAA Football 09
|Left 4 Dead 2
|NCAA Football 11
|۲۰
|Guitar Hero
|Bioshock
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas 2
|NCAA Football 10
|Final Fantasy XIII
۲۰۱۱ تا ۲۰۱۵
|رتبه
|۲۰۱۱
|۲۰۱۲
|۲۰۱۳
|۲۰۱۴
|۲۰۱۵
|۱
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|۲
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Halo 4
|Call of Duty: Ghosts
|Destiny
|Fallout 4
|۳
|Madden NFL 12
|Madden NFL 13
|Madden NFL 25: 1989 – ۲۰۱۴
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|۴
|Battlefield 3
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Battlefield 4
|Madden NFL 15
|Star Wars: Battlefront (2015)
|۵
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|Borderlands 2
|Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
|Watch Dogs
|Madden NFL 16
|۶
|Just Dance 3
|NBA 2K13
|NBA 2K14
|NBA 2K15
|NBA 2K16
|۷
|Gears of War 3
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|Super Smash Bros. (2014)*
|Mortal Kombat X
|۸
|Batman: Arkham City
|Just Dance 4
|Pokemon X/Y*
|Titanfall
|Destiny
|۹
|Pokemon Black/White
|Mass Effect 3
|Disney Infinity
|FIFA 15
|Halo 5: Guardians
|۱۰
|Assassin’s Creed: Revelations
|Skylanders: Giants
|Bioshock: Infinite
|Minecraft
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|۱۱
|Mortal Kombat (2011)
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|FIFA 14
|Far Cry 4
|Battlefield: Hardline
|۱۲
|NBA 2K12
|FIFA Soccer 13
|Skylanders: Swap Force
|Call of Duty: Ghosts
|FIFA 16
|۱۳
|New Super Mario Bros.
|Diablo III
|Injustice: Gods Among Us
|Pokemon: Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire*
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
|۱۴
|NCAA Football 12
|NCAA Football 13
|The Last of Us
|Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor
|Dying Light
|۱۵
|Just Dance 2
|New Super Mario Bros.*
|Minecraft
|Dragon Age: Inquisition
|Minecraft
|۱۶
|L.A. Noire
|Battlefield 3
|Batman: Arkham Origins
|Disney Infinity 2.0: Marvel Super Heroes
|Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
|۱۷
|Zumba Fitness
|NBA 2K12
|Just Dance 2014
|Mario Kart 8*
|The Elder Scrolls: Online
|۱۸
|FIFA Soccer 12
|Far Cry 3
|NCAA Football 14
|NBA 2K14
|Dragon Ball: Xenoverse
|۱۹
|Skylanders: Spyro’s Adventure
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|NBA 2K13
|Diablo III
|LEGO: Jurassic World
|۲۰
|Marvel vs. Capcom 3
|Skylanders: Spyro’s Adventure
|Tomb Raider (2013)
|Skylanders: Trap Team
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
۲۰۱۶ تا ۲۰۲۰
|Ranking
|۲۰۱۶
|۲۰۱۷
|۲۰۱۸
|۲۰۱۹
|۲۰۲۰
|۱
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
|Call of Duty: WWII
|Red Dead Redemption II
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
|Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War
|۲
|Battlefield 1
|NBA 2K18
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
|NBA 2K20
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
|۳
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|Destiny 2
|NBA 2K19
|Madden NFL 20
|NBA 2K21
|۴
|NBA 2K17
|Madden NFL 18
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
|Pokemon: Sword/Shield*
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
|۵
|Madden NFL 17
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
|Madden NFL 19
|Borderlands 3
|Madden NFL 21
|۶
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
|۷
|Pokemon: Sun/Moon*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
|Far Cry 5
|Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order
|The Last of Us: Part II
|۸
|Overwatch
|Star Wars: Battlefront II (2017)
|God of War (2018)
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
|Grand Theft Auto V
|۹
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Super Mario Odyssey*
|Monster Hunter: World
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Ghost of Tsushima
|۱۰
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|Mario Kart 8
|Pokemon: Let’s Go*
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|Doom Eternal
|۱۱
|FIFA 17
|Assassin’s Creed: Origins
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Mario Kart 8*
|Mario Kart 8*
|۱۲
|Final Fantasy XV
|FIFA 18
|Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars*
|۱۳
|Doom (2016)
|For Honor
|Mario Kart 8*
|Red Dead Redemption II
|Final Fantasy VII: Remake
|۱۴
|Dark Souls III
|Injustice 2
|Fallout 76
|Minecraft
|Marvel’s Avengers
|۱۵
|Minecraft
|Horizon: Zero Dawn
|FIFA 19
|Anthem
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|۱۶
|Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
|Mass Effect: Andromeda
|Battlefield V
|FIFA 20
|Minecraft
|۱۷
|Far Cry: Primal
|Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
|Super Mario Odyssey*
|Resident Evil 2 (2019)
|NBA 2K20
|۱۸
|Titanfall 2
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|Luigi’s Mansion 3*
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
|۱۹
|Watch Dogs 2
|Overwatch
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
|Days Gone
|FIFA 21
|۲۰
|Gears of War 4
|Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
|Call of Duty: WWII
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe*
|Red Dead Redemption II
۲۰۲۱ تا ۲۰۲۳
|رتبه
|۲۰۲۱
|۲۰۲۲
|۲۰۲۳
|۱
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
|Hogwarts Legacy
|۲
|NBA 2K22
|Elden Ring
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023)
|۳
|Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War
|NBA 2K23
|Madden NFL 24
|۴
|Madden NFL 22
|Madden NFL 23
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|۵
|Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl*
|God of War: Ragnarok
|NBA 2K24
|۶
|Battlefield 2042
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom*
|۷
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Pokemon: Scarlet/Violet*
|Diablo IV
|۸
|Mario Kart 8*
|FIFA 23
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)
|۹
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Pokemon Legends: Arceus*
|Mortal Kombat 1
|۱۰
|Resident Evil: Village
|Horizon II: Forbidden West
|Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor
|۱۱
|MLB: The Show 21^
|Grand Theft Auto V
|EA Sports FC 24
|۱۲
|Far Cry 6
|WWE 2K22
|Starfield
|۱۳
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury*
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder*
|۱۴
|FIFA 22
|MLB: The Show 22^
|Resident Evil 4 (2023)
|۱۵
|Minecraft
|Mario Kart 8*
|Grand Theft Auto V
|۱۶
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|MLB: The Show 23^
|۱۷
|NBA 2K21
|NBA 2K22
|Dead Island 2
|۱۸
|Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
|Gran Turismo 7
|WWE 2K23
|۱۹
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
|Red Dead Redemption II
|Final Fantasy XVI
|۲۰
|Back 4 Blood
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land*
|NBA 2K23
منبع: Circana
نوشته پرفروشترین بازیهای ویدیویی هر سال از ۲۰۰۰ تا ۲۰۲۳ در آمریکا اعلام شد اولین بار در دیجیکالا مگ. پدیدار شد.
منبع متن: digikala