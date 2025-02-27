فهرست تروفی‌های Civilization VII

محمد حسین کریمی
۲۲:۰۵ ۱۴۰۳/۱۲/۰۸
فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Civilization VII منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۰ تروفی برونز، ۳۱ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۱ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

The Test of Time
Earn all other Trophies
Woman-o-war
Win the modern age as Amina
Budding Buddhist
Win the modern age as Ashoka, World Renouncer
Roman of the Hour
Win the modern age as Augustus
Postmaster and Commander
Win the modern age as Ben Franklin
Lived up to the Name
Win the modern age as Catherine the Great
Magne Squeeze
Win the modern age as Charlemagne
Proverbial Wisdom
Win the modern age as Confucius
On the Fritz
Win the modern age as Friedrich, Oblique
Ground Breaker/ Freedom Fighter
Win the modern age as Harriet Tubman
Suted for Battle
Win the modern age as Hatshepsut
Radiance of the Sun
Win the modern age as Himiko, Queen of Wa
Son of a Duck
Win the modern age as Ibn Battuta
Inquisitor Queen
Win the modern age as Isabella
Can’t Touch This
Win the modern age as Jose Rizal
Had the last Lafayette
Win the modern age as Lafayette
Hit Mach 10
Win the modern age as Machiavelli
Eat, Inca, and be Merry
Win the modern age as Pachacuti
Sisters Before Misters
Win the modern age as Trung Trac
Sailed the Seven Xerxes
Win the modern age as Xerxes, King of kings
One Hit Wonder
Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Antiquity
Trade Secret
Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Antiquity
Pax a Wallop
Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Antiquity
Book Smart
Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Antiquity
Relic Hunter
Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Exploration
Coin Toss
Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Exploration
Settled the Score
Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Exploration
Science in the Suburbs
Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Exploration
All Over the Map
Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Modern
Ride the Rails
Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Modern
Big Stick Ideology
Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Modern
It’s Not Rocket Science…Yet
Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Modern
Playing God
Win a game on Deity difficulty
