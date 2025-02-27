Woman-o-war

Win the modern age as Amina

Budding Buddhist

Win the modern age as Ashoka, World Renouncer

Roman of the Hour

Win the modern age as Augustus

Postmaster and Commander

Win the modern age as Ben Franklin

Lived up to the Name

Win the modern age as Catherine the Great

Magne Squeeze

Win the modern age as Charlemagne

Proverbial Wisdom

Win the modern age as Confucius

On the Fritz

Win the modern age as Friedrich, Oblique

Ground Breaker/ Freedom Fighter

Win the modern age as Harriet Tubman

Suted for Battle

Win the modern age as Hatshepsut

Radiance of the Sun

Win the modern age as Himiko, Queen of Wa

Son of a Duck

Win the modern age as Ibn Battuta

Inquisitor Queen

Win the modern age as Isabella

Can’t Touch This

Win the modern age as Jose Rizal

Had the last Lafayette

Win the modern age as Lafayette

Hit Mach 10

Win the modern age as Machiavelli

Sisters Before Misters

Win the modern age as Trung Trac

Sailed the Seven Xerxes

Win the modern age as Xerxes, King of kings

One Hit Wonder

Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Antiquity

Trade Secret

Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Antiquity

Pax a Wallop

Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Antiquity

Book Smart

Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Antiquity

Relic Hunter

Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Exploration

Coin Toss

Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Exploration

Settled the Score

Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Exploration

Science in the Suburbs

Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Exploration

All Over the Map

Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Modern

Ride the Rails

Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Modern

Big Stick Ideology

Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Modern

It’s Not Rocket Science…Yet

Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Modern