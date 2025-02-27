فهرست تروفیهای بازی Civilization VII منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۰ تروفی برونز، ۳۱ تروفی نقرهای و ۱ تروفی طلایی میشود. در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید: The Test of TimeEarn all other Trophies Woman-o-warWin the modern age as Amina Budding BuddhistWin the modern age as Ashoka, World Renouncer Roman of the HourWin the […]
فهرست تروفیهای Civilization VII
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Civilization VII منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۰ تروفی برونز، ۳۱ تروفی نقرهای و ۱ تروفی طلایی میشود.
در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید:
|The Test of Time
Earn all other Trophies
|Woman-o-war
Win the modern age as Amina
|Budding Buddhist
Win the modern age as Ashoka, World Renouncer
|Roman of the Hour
Win the modern age as Augustus
|Postmaster and Commander
Win the modern age as Ben Franklin
|Lived up to the Name
Win the modern age as Catherine the Great
|Magne Squeeze
Win the modern age as Charlemagne
|Proverbial Wisdom
Win the modern age as Confucius
|On the Fritz
Win the modern age as Friedrich, Oblique
|Ground Breaker/ Freedom Fighter
Win the modern age as Harriet Tubman
|Suted for Battle
Win the modern age as Hatshepsut
|Radiance of the Sun
Win the modern age as Himiko, Queen of Wa
|Son of a Duck
Win the modern age as Ibn Battuta
|Inquisitor Queen
Win the modern age as Isabella
|Can’t Touch This
Win the modern age as Jose Rizal
|Had the last Lafayette
Win the modern age as Lafayette
|Hit Mach 10
Win the modern age as Machiavelli
|Eat, Inca, and be Merry
Win the modern age as Pachacuti
|Sisters Before Misters
Win the modern age as Trung Trac
|Sailed the Seven Xerxes
Win the modern age as Xerxes, King of kings
|One Hit Wonder
Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Antiquity
|Trade Secret
Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Antiquity
|Pax a Wallop
Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Antiquity
|Book Smart
Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Antiquity
|Relic Hunter
Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Exploration
|Coin Toss
Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Exploration
|Settled the Score
Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Exploration
|Science in the Suburbs
Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Exploration
|All Over the Map
Complete all Milestones of the Cultural Legacy Path in Modern
|Ride the Rails
Complete all Milestones of the Economic Legacy Path in Modern
|Big Stick Ideology
Complete all Milestones of the Military Legacy Path in Modern
|It’s Not Rocket Science…Yet
Complete all Milestones of the Scientific Legacy Path in Modern
|Playing God
Win a game on Deity difficulty
