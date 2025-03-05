نامزدهای مراسم BAFTA Games Awards 2025 کمی پیش اعلام شدند و بازی Hellblade 2 با کسب ۱۱ نامزدی، پیشتاز مراسم است. لیست کامل نامزدها را در ادامه میتوانید مطالعه کنید: بهترین انیمیشن: بهترین دستاورد هنری: بهترین دستاورد صوتی: بهترین بازی سال: بهترین بازی بریتانیایی: بهترین بازی اوریجینال: بهترین بازی در حال تکامل: بهترین بازی خانوادگی: […]
نامزدهای BAFTA Games Awards 2025 مشخص شدند؛ پیشتازی Hellblade 2
نامزدهای مراسم BAFTA Games Awards 2025 کمی پیش اعلام شدند و بازی Hellblade 2 با کسب ۱۱ نامزدی، پیشتاز مراسم است.
لیست کامل نامزدها را در ادامه میتوانید مطالعه کنید:
بهترین انیمیشن:
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
بهترین دستاورد هنری:
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Harold Halibut
- Neva
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
بهترین دستاورد صوتی:
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Still Wakes the Deep
بهترین بازی سال:
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
بهترین بازی بریتانیایی:
- A Highland Song
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Paper Trail
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
بهترین بازی اوریجینال:
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Pacific Drive
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- The Plucky Squire
بهترین بازی در حال تکامل:
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- No Man’s Sky
- Sea of Thieves
- Vampire Survivors
- World of Warcraft
بهترین بازی خانوادگی:
- Astro Bot
- Cat Quest 3
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Plucky Squire
بازی فراتر از سرگرمی:
- Botany Manor
- Kind Words 2 (lofy city pop)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Tetris Forever
- Vampire Therapist
بهترین طراحی بازی:
- Animal Well
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
بهترین بازی چندنفره:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- TEKKEN 8
- Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2
بهترین موسیقی:
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
بهترین روایت:
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor Refantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
بهترین آیپی جدید:
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Metaphor Refantazio
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
بهترین نقش اصلی:
- Alec Newman (Still Wakes the Deep)
- Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)
- Isabella Inchbald (INDIKA)
- Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
- Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)
- Y’lan Noel (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6)
بهترین نقش مکمل:
- Abbi Greenland/Helen Goalen (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)
- Aldís Amah Hamilton (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)
- Jon Blyth (Thank Goodness You’re Here!)
- Karen Dunbar (Still Wakes the Deep)
- Matt Berry (Thank Goodness You’re Here!)
- Michael Abubakar (Still Wakes the Deep)
بهترین دستاورد فنی:
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tiny Glade
- Warhammer 40 Space Marine 2
