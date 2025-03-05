نامزدهای BAFTA Games Awards 2025 مشخص شدند؛ پیشتازی Hellblade 2

نامزدهای مراسم BAFTA Games Awards 2025 کمی پیش اعلام شدند و بازی Hellblade 2 با کسب ۱۱ نامزدی، پیشتاز مراسم است. لیست کامل نامزدها را در ادامه می‌توانید مطالعه کنید: بهترین انیمیشن: بهترین دستاورد هنری: بهترین دستاورد صوتی: بهترین بازی سال: بهترین بازی بریتانیایی: بهترین بازی اوریجینال: بهترین بازی در حال تکامل: بهترین بازی خانوادگی: […]

نامزدهای BAFTA Games Awards 2025 مشخص شدند؛ پیشتازی Hellblade 2

امیر فتحی
۱۸:۴۳ ۱۴۰۳/۱۲/۱۴
نامزدهای BAFTA Games Awards 2025 مشخص شدند؛ پیشتازی Hellblade 2 - گیمفا

نامزدهای مراسم BAFTA Games Awards 2025 کمی پیش اعلام شدند و بازی Hellblade 2 با کسب ۱۱ نامزدی، پیشتاز مراسم است.

تبلیغات

لیست کامل نامزدها را در ادامه می‌توانید مطالعه کنید:

بهترین انیمیشن:

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

بهترین دستاورد هنری:

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Harold Halibut
  • Neva
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Still Wakes the Deep

بهترین دستاورد صوتی:

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Helldivers 2
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Still Wakes the Deep

بهترین بازی سال:

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Helldivers 2
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

بهترین بازی بریتانیایی:

  • A Highland Song
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Paper Trail
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Still Wakes the Deep
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!

بهترین بازی اوریجینال:

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Pacific Drive
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!
  • The Plucky Squire

بهترین بازی در حال تکامل:

  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Vampire Survivors
  • World of Warcraft

بهترین بازی خانوادگی:

  • Astro Bot
  • Cat Quest 3
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Plucky Squire

بازی فراتر از سرگرمی:

  • Botany Manor
  • Kind Words 2 (lofy city pop)
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
  • Tetris Forever
  • Vampire Therapist

بهترین طراحی بازی:

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Helldivers 2
  • Tactical Breach Wizards
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

بهترین بازی چندنفره:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • TEKKEN 8
  • Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2

بهترین موسیقی:

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Helldivers 2
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Star Wars Outlaws

بهترین روایت:

  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor Refantazio
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Still Wakes the Deep

بهترین آیپی جدید:

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Metaphor Refantazio
  • Still Wakes the Deep
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!

بهترین نقش اصلی:

  • Alec Newman (Still Wakes the Deep)
  • Humberly Gonzalez (Star Wars Outlaws)
  • Isabella Inchbald (INDIKA)
  • Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
  • Melina Juergens (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)
  • Y’lan Noel (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6)

بهترین نقش مکمل:

  • Abbi Greenland/Helen Goalen (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)
  • Aldís Amah Hamilton (Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II)
  • Jon Blyth (Thank Goodness You’re Here!)
  • Karen Dunbar (Still Wakes the Deep)
  • Matt Berry (Thank Goodness You’re Here!)
  • Michael Abubakar (Still Wakes the Deep)

بهترین دستاورد فنی:

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Tiny Glade
  • Warhammer 40 Space Marine 2
اخبار بازی ، بازی ویدیویی
BAFTA Games Awards 2025

منبع متن: gamefa

دسته: اخبار دنیای بازی
بازدید: 1

Main Menu