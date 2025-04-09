ساعاتی پیش، مراسم BAFTA Games Awards 2025 برگزار و برندگان آن مشخص شدند. در این مطلب لیست کامل جوایز و برندگان را آوردهایم. در ادامه فهرست را مطالعه میکنید: بهترین دستاورد در انیمیشن ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision LEGO […]
برندگان مراسم BAFTA 2025 مشخص شدند؛ Astro Bot بهترین بازی سال شد
ساعاتی پیش، مراسم BAFTA Games Awards 2025 برگزار و برندگان آن مشخص شدند. در این مطلب لیست کامل جوایز و برندگان را آوردهایم.
در ادامه فهرست را مطالعه میکنید:
بهترین دستاورد در انیمیشن
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
بهترین دستاورد هنری
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
HAROLD HALIBUT Ole Tillmann, Fabian Preuschoff, Onat Hekimoglu – Slow Bros./ Slow Bros.
NEVA Development Team – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
بهترین دستاور صوتی
ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE 2 Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
STAR WARS OUTLAWS Development Team – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
بهترین بازی سال
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
بهترین بازی انگلستان
A HIGHLAND SONG Development Team – inkle Ltd
LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
PAPER TRAIL Development Team – Newfangled Games/Newfangled Games
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
بهترین بازی که اولین ساخته استودیو است
ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
PACIFIC DRIVE Development Team – Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive
THE PLUCKY SQUIRE Development Team – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital
TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU Development Team – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts
THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
بهترین بازی در حال تکامل
DIABLO IV Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE Development Team – Creative Studios 3/Square Enix
NO MAN’S SKY Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games
SEA OF THIEVES Development Team – Rare/Xbox Game Studios
VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – Poncle/poncle
WORLD OF WARCRAFT Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
بهترین بازی خانوادگی
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
CAT QUEST III Desmond Wong Liang Wai, Nursyazana binte Zainal – The Gentlebros/Kepler Interactive
LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
LITTLE KITTY, BIG CITY Development Team – Double Dagger Studio/Double Dagger Studio
THE PLUCKY SQUIRE Development Team – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital
SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
بهترین بازی فراتر از سرگرمی
BOTANY MANOR Development Team – Balloon Studios/Whitethorn Games
KIND WORDS 2 (LOFI CITY POP) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU Development Team – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts
TETRIS FOREVER Development Team – Digital Eclipse/Digital Eclipse
VAMPIRE THERAPIST Cyrus Nemati, Sheila Fell, Kim Schumacher – Little Bat Games/Little Bat Games
بهترین طراحی بازی
ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
ASTRO BOT – Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
TACTICAL BREACH WIZARDS Tom Francis, Steve Lee, John Roberts – Suspicious Developments/Suspicious Developments
بهترین بازی چندنفره
CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
TEKKEN 8 Development Team – BANDAI NAMCO Studios/ BANDAI NAMCO Studios
WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
بهترین موسیقی
ASTRO BOT Kenneth C M Young – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
HELLDIVERS 2 Wilbert Roget II, Ross Tregenza, Keith Leary – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
STAR WARS OUTLAWS Wilbert Roget II, Simon Koudriavtsev, Erik Jacobsson – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
بهترین روایت
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
DRAGON AGE: THE VEILGUARD Development Team – BioWare/Electronic Arts
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO Development Team – ATLUS/SEGA
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
بهترین IP جدید
ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO Development Team – ATLUS/SEGA
STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
بهترین بازیگر نقش اصلی
ALEC NEWMAN as Cameron ‘Caz’ Mcleary in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
HUMBERLY GONZALEZ as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
ISABELLA INCHBALD as Indika in Indika – Odd Meter/11 bit studios
LUKE ROBERTS as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2 – Bloober Team/Konami Digital Entertainment
MELINA JUERGENS as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
Y’LAN NOEL as Troy Marshall in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
بازیگر نقش دوم
ABBI GREENLAND & HELEN GOALEN as The Furies in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
ALDIS AMAH HAMILTON as Ástríðr in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
JON BLYTH as Big Ron in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic
KAREN DUNBAR as Finlay in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
MATT BERRY as Herbert the Gardner in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic
MICHAEL ABUBAKAR as Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
دستاورد فنی
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
TINY GLADE Tomasz Stachowiak, Anastasia Opara – Pounce Light/Pounce Light
WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
