برندگان مراسم BAFTA 2025 مشخص شدند؛ Astro Bot بهترین بازی سال شد

ساعاتی پیش، مراسم BAFTA Games Awards 2025 برگزار و برندگان آن مشخص شدند. در این مطلب لیست کامل جوایز و برندگان را آورده‌ایم.

در ادامه فهرست را مطالعه می‌کنید:

بهترین دستاورد در انیمیشن

ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision

LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic

WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment

بهترین دستاورد هنری

ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience

HAROLD HALIBUT Ole Tillmann, Fabian Preuschoff, Onat Hekimoglu – Slow Bros./ Slow Bros.

NEVA Development Team – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

بهترین دستاور صوتی

ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode

ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE 2 Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STAR WARS OUTLAWS Development Team – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

بهترین بازی سال

ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience

HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic

بهترین بازی انگلستان

A HIGHLAND SONG Development Team – inkle Ltd

LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment

PAPER TRAIL Development Team – Newfangled Games/Newfangled Games

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic

بهترین بازی که اولین ساخته استودیو است

ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode

BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack

PACIFIC DRIVE Development Team – Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive

THE PLUCKY SQUIRE Development Team – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital

TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU Development Team – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic

بهترین بازی در حال تکامل

DIABLO IV Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE Development Team – Creative Studios 3/Square Enix

NO MAN’S SKY Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games

SEA OF THIEVES Development Team – Rare/Xbox Game Studios

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – Poncle/poncle

WORLD OF WARCRAFT Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

بهترین بازی خانوادگی

ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

CAT QUEST III Desmond Wong Liang Wai, Nursyazana binte Zainal – The Gentlebros/Kepler Interactive

LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment

LITTLE KITTY, BIG CITY Development Team – Double Dagger Studio/Double Dagger Studio

THE PLUCKY SQUIRE Development Team – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital

SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

بهترین بازی فراتر از سرگرمی

BOTANY MANOR Development Team – Balloon Studios/Whitethorn Games

KIND WORDS 2 (LOFI CITY POP) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU Development Team – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts

TETRIS FOREVER Development Team – Digital Eclipse/Digital Eclipse

VAMPIRE THERAPIST Cyrus Nemati, Sheila Fell, Kim Schumacher – Little Bat Games/Little Bat Games

بهترین طراحی بازی

ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode

ASTRO BOT – Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack

HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

TACTICAL BREACH WIZARDS Tom Francis, Steve Lee, John Roberts – Suspicious Developments/Suspicious Developments

بهترین بازی چندنفره

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision

HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment

SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

TEKKEN 8 Development Team – BANDAI NAMCO Studios/ BANDAI NAMCO Studios

WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment

بهترین موسیقی

ASTRO BOT Kenneth C M Young – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix

HELLDIVERS 2 Wilbert Roget II, Ross Tregenza, Keith Leary – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STAR WARS OUTLAWS Wilbert Roget II, Simon Koudriavtsev, Erik Jacobsson – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

بهترین روایت

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience

DRAGON AGE: THE VEILGUARD Development Team – BioWare/Electronic Arts

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix

METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO Development Team – ATLUS/SEGA

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

بهترین IP جدید

ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode

BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience

METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO Development Team – ATLUS/SEGA

STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic

بهترین بازیگر نقش اصلی

ALEC NEWMAN as Cameron ‘Caz’ Mcleary in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

HUMBERLY GONZALEZ as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

ISABELLA INCHBALD as Indika in Indika – Odd Meter/11 bit studios

LUKE ROBERTS as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2 – Bloober Team/Konami Digital Entertainment

MELINA JUERGENS as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

Y’LAN NOEL as Troy Marshall in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision

بازیگر نقش دوم

ABBI GREENLAND & HELEN GOALEN as The Furies in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

ALDIS AMAH HAMILTON as Ástríðr in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

JON BLYTH as Big Ron in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic

KAREN DUNBAR as Finlay in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

MATT BERRY as Herbert the Gardner in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic

MICHAEL ABUBAKAR as Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

دستاورد فنی

ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

TINY GLADE Tomasz Stachowiak, Anastasia Opara – Pounce Light/Pounce Light

WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment