



به گزارش پردیس گیم بازی Resident Evil 3 نیز به جمع 10 بازی برتر مورد انتظار آینده، با رای خوانندگان رسید.می‌توانید این لیست 10 مورد برتر را در زیر مشاهده کنید. همه آراء توسط خوانندگان Famitsu ارائه شده است.





1. Final Fantasy 7 Remake – 1,553 votes

2. Tales of Arise – 740 votes

3.Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 590 votes

4.Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 572 votes

5.Nioh 2 – 507 votes

6.Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers – 426 votes

7.The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 376 votes

8.Bayonetta 3 – 364 votes

9.Resident Evil 3 – 336 votes

10.Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – 316 votes

منبع متن: pardisgame