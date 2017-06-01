سامانه ارسال پیامکسامانه ارسال پیامک

برخی از امکانات سامانه اس ام اس راستین:
- بدون هزینه اولیه؛ تنها هزینه پیامک ها را پرداخت می نمائید!
-برگشت اعتبار پیامکهای گیرنده مسدود،دریافت رایگان پیامک
- شماره اختصاصی 12 رقمی رایگان در پنل رایگان و 10 رقمی رایگان در پنل ویژه!!
- هزینه ثابت 120 ریال برای هر پیامک در پنل رایگان و 115 ریال در پنل ویژه!!
- ارسال بر اساس پیش شماره تلفن همراه و کد پستی
- ارسال به تفکیک سن و جنسیت، ارسال به تفکیک استان، شهر و منطقه
- ارسال از طریق دکل مخابراتی و ارسال پیام به وایبر
- نظر سنجی پیامکی، مسابقات پیامکی، ارسال دوره ای
- خدمات برنامه نویسان
- و ده ها امکانات رایگان دیگر

عضویت

خرید آنتی ویروس کسپرسکیخرید آنتی ویروس کسپرسکی

- صد در صد اصل و اورجینال
- قابلیت ثبت لایسنس در سایت Kaspersky.com
- یک سال و یا 366 روز اعتبار کامل
- ضمانت کاملا اصل و قانونی بودن لایسنس ها
- تعرفه ای مناسب ، تحویل فوری و پشتیبانی واقعی
- خرید نسخه اصل آنتی ویروس ، internet security و total security کسپرسکی فقط با ضمانت پارس اسکن

خرید آنلاین کسپرسکی

اخباراخبار دنیای بازی

بیش از 100 بازی برای Xbox One X بهبود خواهند یافت

1 1 1 1 1 (0 امتیاز)

بیش از 100 بازی برای Xbox One X بهبود خواهند یافت

Microsoft در Gamescom 2017 اطلاعات بیشتری از بازی‌هایی که از Xbox One X پشتیبانی می‌کنند منتشر نمود. 

به گزارش پردیس گیم و به نقل از Dualshockers، آرون گرینبرگ در استیج توضیح داد که Xbox One X با چه قدرتی از گرافیک 4K و بسیاری از مزایای دیگر برای بازی‌های گذشته و همچنین عناوین آینده پشتیبانی می‌کند. علاوه بر بازی‌هایی قدیمی که برروی این کنسول بهبود می‌یابند، عناوین زیر هم در آینده شامل آن می‌شوند:

A Plague Tale: Innocence 
Anthem 
(ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview
Ashen 
Assassin’s Creed Origins 
(ASTRONEER (Game Preview
Battlerite
Below 
Black Desert 
Brawlout 
Chess Ultra 
CODE VEIN 
Conan Exiles 
Crackdown 3 
Danger Zone 
Dark and Light 
Darksiders III 
Dead Rising 4 
Deep Rock Galactic 
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition 
Dishonored 2
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Disneyland Adventures 
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing 
DRAGON BALL Fighter Z 
Dynasty Warriors 9 
EA SPORTS FIFA 18 
Elex THQ Nordic 
Elite: Dangerous 
EVERSPACE
F1 2017 
Fable Fortune
Fallout 4 
Farming Simulator 17
Final Fantasy XV 
Firewatch 
For Honor 
Forza Horizon 3 
Forza Motorsport 7
Gears of War 4 
Gravel 
Halo 5: Guardians 
Halo Wars 2 
Hand of Fate 2 
Hello Neighbor 
HITMAN 
Homefront: The Revolution 
Injustice 2 
Jurassic Park 
Killer Instinct 
Killing Floor 2 
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Madden NFL 18 
Mafia III 
Mantis Burn Racing
METAL GEAR SURVIVE 
Metro: Exodus 
Middle-earth: Shadow of War 
Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
Minion Masters 
Monster Hunter: World 
NBA 2K18 
Need for Speed Payback 
Ooblets 
Ori and the Will of the Wisp 
Outcast – Second Contact 
Outlast 2 
Paladins 
Path of Exile 
Pixar Rush 
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds 
Portal Knights 
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 
Project Cars 2 
Quantum Break 
Raiders of the Broken Planet
Railway Empire 
Real Farm Simulator 2017 
ReCore 
Resident Evil 7 biohazard
RiME 
ROBLOX 
Robocraft Infinity 
Rocket League 
Sea of Thieves 
Slime Rancher 
SMITE 
Sonic Forces 
Star Wars II Battlefront 
State of Decay 2 
STEEP 
Strange Brigade 
Super Lucky’s Tale
SUPERHOT 
Surviving Mars 
Tennis World Tour
The Artful Escape 
The Crew 2 
The Darwin Project 
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
The Last Night Raw 
The Long Dark 
The Surge 
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 
Titanfall 2 
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
Tom Clancy’s The Division 
Train Sim World 
TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
Warframe 
Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
We Happy Few
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
World of Tanks 
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
Zoo Tycoon

منبع متن: pardisgame

یکشنبه, 29 مرداد 1396
اکبری
بازدید: 3
سامانه ارسال پیامکسامانه ارسال پیامک

برخی از امکانات سامانه اس ام اس راستین:
- بدون هزینه اولیه؛ تنها هزینه پیامک ها را پرداخت می نمائید!
-برگشت اعتبار پیامکهای گیرنده مسدود،دریافت رایگان پیامک
- شماره اختصاصی 12 رقمی رایگان در پنل رایگان و 10 رقمی رایگان در پنل ویژه!!
- هزینه ثابت 120 ریال برای هر پیامک در پنل رایگان و 115 ریال در پنل ویژه!!
- ارسال بر اساس پیش شماره تلفن همراه و کد پستی
- ارسال به تفکیک سن و جنسیت، ارسال به تفکیک استان، شهر و منطقه
- ارسال از طریق دکل مخابراتی و ارسال پیام به وایبر
- نظر سنجی پیامکی، مسابقات پیامکی، ارسال دوره ای
- خدمات برنامه نویسان
- و ده ها امکانات رایگان دیگر

عضویت

نوشتن دیدگاه

تصویر امنیتی
تصویر امنیتی جدید