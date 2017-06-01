بیش از 100 بازی برای Xbox One X بهبود خواهند یافت

Microsoft در Gamescom 2017 اطلاعات بیشتری از بازی‌هایی که از Xbox One X پشتیبانی می‌کنند منتشر نمود.

به گزارش پردیس گیم و به نقل از Dualshockers، آرون گرینبرگ در استیج توضیح داد که Xbox One X با چه قدرتی از گرافیک 4K و بسیاری از مزایای دیگر برای بازی‌های گذشته و همچنین عناوین آینده پشتیبانی می‌کند. علاوه بر بازی‌هایی قدیمی که برروی این کنسول بهبود می‌یابند، عناوین زیر هم در آینده شامل آن می‌شوند:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Anthem

(ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Origins

(ASTRONEER (Game Preview

Battlerite

Below

Black Desert

Brawlout

Chess Ultra

CODE VEIN

Conan Exiles

Crackdown 3

Danger Zone

Dark and Light

Darksiders III

Dead Rising 4

Deep Rock Galactic

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Disneyland Adventures

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

DRAGON BALL Fighter Z

Dynasty Warriors 9

EA SPORTS FIFA 18

Elex THQ Nordic

Elite: Dangerous

EVERSPACE

F1 2017

Fable Fortune

Fallout 4

Farming Simulator 17

Final Fantasy XV

Firewatch

For Honor

Forza Horizon 3

Forza Motorsport 7

Gears of War 4

Gravel

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hand of Fate 2

Hello Neighbor

HITMAN

Homefront: The Revolution

Injustice 2

Jurassic Park

Killer Instinct

Killing Floor 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Madden NFL 18

Mafia III

Mantis Burn Racing

METAL GEAR SURVIVE

Metro: Exodus

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft: Xbox One Edition

Minion Masters

Monster Hunter: World

NBA 2K18

Need for Speed Payback

Ooblets

Ori and the Will of the Wisp

Outcast – Second Contact

Outlast 2

Paladins

Path of Exile

Pixar Rush

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Portal Knights

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Project Cars 2

Quantum Break

Raiders of the Broken Planet

Railway Empire

Real Farm Simulator 2017

ReCore

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

RiME

ROBLOX

Robocraft Infinity

Rocket League

Sea of Thieves

Slime Rancher

SMITE

Sonic Forces

Star Wars II Battlefront

State of Decay 2

STEEP

Strange Brigade

Super Lucky’s Tale

SUPERHOT

Surviving Mars

Tennis World Tour

The Artful Escape

The Crew 2

The Darwin Project

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Last Night Raw

The Long Dark

The Surge

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Train Sim World

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge

Warframe

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

We Happy Few

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

World of Tanks

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Zoo Tycoon

منبع متن: pardisgame