بیش از 100 بازی برای Xbox One X بهبود خواهند یافت

Microsoft در Gamescom 2017 اطلاعات بیشتری از بازیهایی که از Xbox One X پشتیبانی میکنند منتشر نمود.
به گزارش پردیس گیم و به نقل از Dualshockers، آرون گرینبرگ در استیج توضیح داد که Xbox One X با چه قدرتی از گرافیک 4K و بسیاری از مزایای دیگر برای بازیهای گذشته و همچنین عناوین آینده پشتیبانی میکند. علاوه بر بازیهایی قدیمی که برروی این کنسول بهبود مییابند، عناوین زیر هم در آینده شامل آن میشوند:
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Anthem
(ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview
Ashen
Assassin’s Creed Origins
(ASTRONEER (Game Preview
Battlerite
Below
Black Desert
Brawlout
Chess Ultra
CODE VEIN
Conan Exiles
Crackdown 3
Danger Zone
Dark and Light
Darksiders III
Dead Rising 4
Deep Rock Galactic
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
Dishonored 2
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Disneyland Adventures
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
DRAGON BALL Fighter Z
Dynasty Warriors 9
EA SPORTS FIFA 18
Elex THQ Nordic
Elite: Dangerous
EVERSPACE
F1 2017
Fable Fortune
Fallout 4
Farming Simulator 17
Final Fantasy XV
Firewatch
For Honor
Forza Horizon 3
Forza Motorsport 7
Gears of War 4
Gravel
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars 2
Hand of Fate 2
Hello Neighbor
HITMAN
Homefront: The Revolution
Injustice 2
Jurassic Park
Killer Instinct
Killing Floor 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Madden NFL 18
Mafia III
Mantis Burn Racing
METAL GEAR SURVIVE
Metro: Exodus
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
Minion Masters
Monster Hunter: World
NBA 2K18
Need for Speed Payback
Ooblets
Ori and the Will of the Wisp
Outcast – Second Contact
Outlast 2
Paladins
Path of Exile
Pixar Rush
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Portal Knights
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
Project Cars 2
Quantum Break
Raiders of the Broken Planet
Railway Empire
Real Farm Simulator 2017
ReCore
Resident Evil 7 biohazard
RiME
ROBLOX
Robocraft Infinity
Rocket League
Sea of Thieves
Slime Rancher
SMITE
Sonic Forces
Star Wars II Battlefront
State of Decay 2
STEEP
Strange Brigade
Super Lucky’s Tale
SUPERHOT
Surviving Mars
Tennis World Tour
The Artful Escape
The Crew 2
The Darwin Project
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
The Last Night Raw
The Long Dark
The Surge
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Titanfall 2
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
Tom Clancy’s The Division
Train Sim World
TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
Warframe
Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
We Happy Few
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
World of Tanks
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
Zoo Tycoon
منبع متن: pardisgame